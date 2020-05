Bilateral trade increased tremendously after round the clock opening of Torkham border: Ajmal Wazir

He said that Pakistanis returning home from Afghanistan through Torkham border were being quarantined in Khyber district.









He added precautionary measures should be strictly followed on occasion of Eid ul fitr.









Ajmal Wazir also urged philanthropist to help needy and poor people on the occasion of Eid.