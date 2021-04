Maarkhoor said: France can't ignore U.S pressure, finger crossed...



Pakistan is not subject here.... Click to expand...

newb3e said: sure they have to decide siri 56 inch boobie g is like US appointed governor running a country of 1.3 as his master desires! no you wont get s400 not youll be allowed to get western hardware! US wants to hurt Russia because of russias recent actions in ukraine and they cant allow their pet byach to give money to russia!



so rather then boosting about how rich you are or how supa duba turd you are understand the reality and keep serving your master! sarrrrrrr g! Click to expand...

So, based on the assumption you can not say that they will not sell... As per history, US does compromise on everything if they need it from someone.As per the present scenario, They will workaround and give exclusion to India...Assumptions have no limits by the way.. 56 inch has proved by removing 370 A and 35 A... previously, NO PM was having the guts to take the decision because of Pakistan and the reaction from the Kashmiri people. I highly Thanks, Imran Khan because he is the PM of Pakistan.