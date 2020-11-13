bilateral investment treaty (BIT) and pakistan a 6bn$ blunder

Imran Khan
what are BIT ?
Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) are agreements between two governments ostensibly designed to promote investment flows and protect international investors and their investments. There are more than 2,000 BITs globally and an increasing number of trade agreements contain investment protection chapters.
who start them ?
The world's first BIT was signed on November 25, 1959 between Pakistan and Germany.
Criticism
NGOs have spoken against the use of BITs, stating that they are mostly designed to protect the foreign investors and do not take into account obligations and standards to protect the environment, labour rights, social provisions or natural resources. Moreover, when such clauses are agreed upon the formulation is legally very open-ended and unpredictable.
how its bad ?
Bilateral investment treaties (BITs) allow transnational corporations to by-pass domestic courts and sue sovereign states - costing tax payers millions in legal expenses and preventing governments from acting in the best interests of their citizens.
Over the past decades EU member states have signed over 1200 “Bilateral Investment treaties” (BITs) designed to protect their investors abroad. BITs allow multinational corporations the right to challenge governments' social, environmental and economic regulations if they look like they might harm the profitability of their investment.
There is now a window of opportunity to break away from the current investment policies and to put public interest before corporate profits. The Lisbon Treaty has moved the competence for foreign investments from the 27 European member states to the European Union level. The European Commission, Council and Parliament are at present discussing the content and directions of the future EU investment policy.
Social movements, human rights, development and environmental organizations as well as trade unions must speak out and push for a balanced investment policy that is not merely concerned with investor rights, but holds investors accountable and promotes and protects public interests, human rights and environmental sustainability.
pakistan case is world example
even after pakistan slapped 7bn$ total fines on ricodik and karkay cases by International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes pakistan never learnt a lesson and still we have not pulled out from all of our BITs as many countries do and we did not revoked our membership from ICSID as they have slapped us 6bn$ world highest fine to pay for investment of merely 450mn$ . still our low lavel diplomats and sectaries are signing bilateral investment treaty (BIT)s and never learnt a lesson many 3rd world countries have learn from pakistan example and edited the BITs and cancel them too to safe guard their interests and future mess . did we eared7bn$ from investors last 10 years ?
its need of hour we should pulled out from all our BITs and ICSID . we did not need any damn ICSID MEMBERSHIP AS WE HAVE NOT INVESTED BILLIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES WE ARE 3RD WORLD COUNTRY .OTHERWISE INVESTERS WILL KEEP DRAGING US IN ICSID .
you can find Pakistani signed BITs here on official web of UNCTAD
RICO DIK case was based on pakistan Australia Bilateral Investment Treaty BIT signed by gohar ayoub khan in 7 feb1998 as Minister of Foreign Affairs .
full text of BIT is here
