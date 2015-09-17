Biker's Lounge

Within four months of the opening of their new factory and roll-out of its first model YBR-125, Yamaha Motor Pakistan launched their second Model YBR-125-G, targeting bike lovers who love to go have fun on the road and seek adventure going off the road. Yamaha Motor Pakistan is the 100% subsidiary of Yamaha Japan, fulfilling its promise to bike lovers to give various models which will change the face of motorcycle industry in Pakistan. YMPK Managing Director Yasushi I to reaffirmed his promise to give Pakistan motorcycle users more innovative models and new technology in the near future as well.