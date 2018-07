Bike makers ride into booming market

Motorcycle sales year-on-year have increased nearly 35–40 per cent to about 4.5 lakh units this year so far, and the conditions are buoyant like never before.

A business-friendly tariff structure, rising incomes and sourcing of raw materials locally were other factor helping to push up sales, they added.

He said people were more eager to buy vehicles when a country’s GDP per capita based on PPP (Purchasing Power Parity) was over $4000.





GDP per capita (PPP-based) of Bangladesh was around $4,561, which was directly contributing to a huge growth in the automobile sector of Bangladesh, he added.





“Runner established its motorcycle manufacturing plant in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, where we produce 500 units of motorcycles per day.”

Bangladesh imports motorcycles from China and India. It is possible to manufacture all the parts here, except the engines, he added.





“If we can increase our capability, it's possible to create a revolution in the automobile industry here within two to three years,” he felt.





When asked whether Runner exported motorcycles, he said, “Currently, we export motorcycles to Nepal and have already opened three showrooms there.”





Every month, 1,000 units of motorcycles are being exported to Nepal, he said.





He said, as a rule of thumb, when a country notched up a GDP above 6 per cent, 20 per cent market penetration of vehicles was expected to be achieved every year.

“Our motorcycles sales have risen 80 per cent over last year’s,” Roy informed.