A woman in a Bihar village was gangraped by some men, who also thrashed her for resisting the assault and then hung her from a pole in a bid to kill her. However, she survived the ordeal and is in a critical state.

Bihar woman gangraped, thrashed, hung from electric pole, remains critical A woman in a Bihar village was gangraped by some men, who also thrashed her for resisting the assault and then hung her from a pole in a bid to kill her. However, she survived the ordeal and is in a critical state.