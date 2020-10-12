What's new

Bihar Woman Allegedly Gang Raped, Child Dies After Both Thrown Into Canal: Cops

DavidsSling

Buxar Gang Rape Case: The five-year-old child died from drowning, officials have said, adding that one of the seven accused has been arrested in the case.

Buxar, Bihar:

A Dalit woman in Bihar's Buxar district was allegedly gang raped and her child died after they were attacked and thrown in a canal, police said.

The five-year-old child died from drowning, officials have said, adding that one of the seven accused has been arrested in the case. Of the seven accused, only two have been identified so far. The survivor has been admitted to a hospital in the district, about 135 km from Patna, for treatment.

"The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed, while one accused has been arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem," police officer KK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We are confirming other details in the case," he added.

The incident comes amid growing outrage over crimes against women in the country after the brutal torture of a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who died at a hospital in Delhi last month.

On Sunday, the CBI registered a case in the Hathras incident that reminded many of 2012 gang rape in Delhi. The young woman was allegedly gang raped and assaulted by four "upper caste" men from her village. Her family will appear today before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

India recorded an average 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the year -- a rise of over seven per cent from 2018 -- according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau last month.

I said this before

Indians have a propensity to hurt the victim

They aren't just satisfied with rape they have to inflict brutal torture on them

It's insane what hindutva has done to india
 
hussain0216 said:
I said this before

Indians have a propensity to hurt the victim

They aren't just satisfied with rape they have to inflict brutal torture on them

It's insane what hindutva has done to india
Rapist high caste Hindus with sick minds is a large stain on India, it is getting worse and the world is taking notice. I can imagine the pain and fear in the mother and child , poor souls, what they must have gone through. There is Dalit blood on the hands of the BJP who shamelessly refuse meaningful action to protect and integrate the Dalits. It seems to be a daily ritual in India, the rape and murder of the lower castes by Hindu high castes. 20 Million Dalits are a game for the Hindu higher castes who can rape and murder at leisure and are protected by the revolting and disgusting Indian system.

1602486959360.png



1602486935684.png


1602487214962.png
 
After his ban ends @Gadkari will come and say that the victim woman was in a relationship with one of the rapists. That's what Gadkari said about the Hathras case.
khansaheeb said:
Dalits should turn to Islam and fight the caste criminals collectively.
Some of the Dalits have turned to Buddhism, like the mother, brother and sister of the late Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula who committed suicide some years ago because of oppression by upper caste university officials. There is the direct action Dalit movement called Bhim Army whose founder, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, has plans of collaborating with Muslims.
 
