We live in a region where people get booked/ killed/ chastised for all sorts of things.



Blasphemy, cows, insulting flags, throwing stones, making rascals sit on jeeps, interest in sites of banned or terrorist organizations, making racist or casteist remarks.Possibly criticising the Army too may soon get added to this growing list.



Nothing wrong in booking someone if his remarks about an 'enemy' state hurt the feelings of others.

