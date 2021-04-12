Bihar SHO Lynched in West Bengal, Mosque Loudspeaker Used to Instigate People, Mother Dies of Shock

Lynched Bihar cop's mother dies of shock, cremated together

Mother of Bihar police officer Ashwini Kumar, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district during a raid, died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated together in their village.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING RAID?

The elderly mother of the Bihar police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated in their village in Purnia district.SHO of Kishanganj Police Stationduring a raid in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal on April 10.According to PTI, on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Purnea range, Suresh Chaudhary, seven policemen who had gone to the West Bengal village with Ashwini Kumar in connection with a motorcycle theft case but ran away when attacked, have been suspended.Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish ordered their suspension on the DIG instruction for dereliction of duty.Ashwini Kumar, had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station, in Bengal, while conducting raids to look for the culprit.The incident happened in Pantapada village in the Goalpokhar police station area of the district after midnight when Ashwini Kumar was leading a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft case. When he reached the village in Uttar Dinajpur, the villagers attacked the Bihar Police officer with sticks and stones.Later, a team of police personnel from the Panjipara outpost rescued him and took him to the Islampur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.