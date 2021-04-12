Bihar SHO Lynched in West Bengal, Mosque Loudspeaker Used to Instigate People, Mother Dies of Shock
Ashwani Kumar, an SHO in Bihar Police, was lynched to death Saturday morning by a mob led by Mahammad Israel in Pantapara village in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.
Kumar had gone to Pantapara to arrest a thief and recover a stolen bike.
Mob led by Mohammad Israel and his son Mohammad Abdul lynched Kumar to death. The incident happened 3:30 am Saturday.
The septuagenarian mother of Kumar, Urmila Devi, died of shock after getting the news of her son’s death.
Israel and Abdul had been running a gang of vehicle lifters.
The public address system of a mosque was used to announce the police’s arrival in Pantapara. The speaker also asked people to confront the police.
Both son and mother were cremated on Sunday in their native village Panchu Mandal Tola in Bihar’s Purnia.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed shock over the lynching of a police officer by the Muslims. In a press release, it said the area Pantapara is a den of Jihadists and they were actively supported by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.
Kumar is survived by his wife and three minor children.
