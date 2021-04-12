What's new

Bihar SHO Lynched in West Bengal, Mosque Loudspeaker Used to Instigate People, Mother Dies of Shock

Bihar SHO Lynched in West Bengal, Mosque Loudspeaker Used to Instigate People, Mother Dies of Shock



Ashwani Kumar, an SHO in Bihar Police, was lynched to death Saturday morning by a mob led by Mahammad Israel in Pantapara village in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

Kumar had gone to Pantapara to arrest a thief and recover a stolen bike.

Mob led by Mohammad Israel and his son Mohammad Abdul lynched Kumar to death. The incident happened 3:30 am Saturday.

The septuagenarian mother of Kumar, Urmila Devi, died of shock after getting the news of her son’s death.

Israel and Abdul had been running a gang of vehicle lifters.

The public address system of a mosque was used to announce the police’s arrival in Pantapara. The speaker also asked people to confront the police.

Both son and mother were cremated on Sunday in their native village Panchu Mandal Tola in Bihar’s Purnia.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed shock over the lynching of a police officer by the Muslims. In a press release, it said the area Pantapara is a den of Jihadists and they were actively supported by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Kumar is survived by his wife and three minor children.
 
What's the use, court will let them free on the basis of there religion.
Ravish kumar Pandey a bihari will keep mum on the issue as well, Modi will use this incidence to milk vote. No one cares for law abiding citizens in India..
 
Lynched Bihar cop's mother dies of shock, cremated together

Mother of Bihar police officer Ashwini Kumar, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district during a raid, died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated together in their village.



The elderly mother of the Bihar police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated in their village in Purnia district.

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was beaten to death by a crowd during a raid in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal on April 10. Unable to bear the loss of her son, Ashwini Kumar's mother died due to shock.

According to PTI, on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Purnea range, Suresh Chaudhary, seven policemen who had gone to the West Bengal village with Ashwini Kumar in connection with a motorcycle theft case but ran away when attacked, have been suspended.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish ordered their suspension on the DIG instruction for dereliction of duty.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING RAID?

Ashwini Kumar, had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station, in Bengal, while conducting raids to look for the culprit.

The incident happened in Pantapada village in the Goalpokhar police station area of the district after midnight when Ashwini Kumar was leading a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft case. When he reached the village in Uttar Dinajpur, the villagers attacked the Bihar Police officer with sticks and stones.

Later, a team of police personnel from the Panjipara outpost rescued him and took him to the Islampur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ashwini Kumar allegedly received no support from the local police in Bengal. A statement by Bihar Police Association has said while Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him, but failed to do so.
gulli said:
What's the use, court will let them free on the basis of there religion.
Ravish kumar Pandey a bihari will keep mum on the issue as well, Modi will use this incidence to milk vote. No one cares for law abiding citizens in India..
One mother, one community raised a Law abiding citizen.

Another mother of another community raised a criminal.

Guess who died ? Guess who will continue to live ? Guess who will continue to vote ?

But sure, Its all Modi's fault. Its never fault of the "peaceful" community. its always Modi's Fault. :agree:
 
Andhadhun said:
Bihar SHO Lynched in West Bengal, Mosque Loudspeaker Used to Instigate People, Mother Dies of Shock



Ashwani Kumar, an SHO in Bihar Police, was lynched to death Saturday morning by a mob led by Mahammad Israel in Pantapara village in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

Kumar had gone to Pantapara to arrest a thief and recover a stolen bike.

Mob led by Mohammad Israel and his son Mohammad Abdul lynched Kumar to death. The incident happened 3:30 am Saturday.

The septuagenarian mother of Kumar, Urmila Devi, died of shock after getting the news of her son’s death.

Israel and Abdul had been running a gang of vehicle lifters.

The public address system of a mosque was used to announce the police’s arrival in Pantapara. The speaker also asked people to confront the police.

Both son and mother were cremated on Sunday in their native village Panchu Mandal Tola in Bihar’s Purnia.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed shock over the lynching of a police officer by the Muslims. In a press release, it said the area Pantapara is a den of Jihadists and they were actively supported by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Kumar is survived by his wife and three minor children.
So instigating was wrong or using loudspeaker for that? Or it was just the masjid that was wrong.....?
 
Police for years has been acting as foot soldiers of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal in communal riots

Good to see minorities fighting back
 
Areesh said:
Police for years has been acting as foot soldiers of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal in communal riots

Good to see minorities fighting back
If you wish i can post videos here where Pakistan police is thrashed by citizens. Question is are they too inspired from RSS, VHP, Bajrang dal??
 
fitpOsitive said:
So instigating was wrong or using loudspeaker for that? Or it was just the masjid that was wrong.....?
Funny how you saw nothing Strange or wrong in an entire community / village supporting a CRIMINAL and Lynching a Cop.

You want to discuss the "loudspeaker" or the "Masjid".
 
gulli said:
If you wish i can post videos here where Pakistan police is thrashed by citizens. Question is are they too inspired from RSS, VHP, Bajrang dal??
You can post whatever you want to

Police doesn't act as a foot soldier of terrorists here like it is in India
 
Andhadhun said:
Lynched Bihar cop's mother dies of shock, cremated together

Mother of Bihar police officer Ashwini Kumar, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district during a raid, died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated together in their village.



The elderly mother of the Bihar police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated in their village in Purnia district.

SHO of Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was beaten to death by a crowd during a raid in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal on April 10. Unable to bear the loss of her son, Ashwini Kumar's mother died due to shock.

According to PTI, on the instruction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Purnea range, Suresh Chaudhary, seven policemen who had gone to the West Bengal village with Ashwini Kumar in connection with a motorcycle theft case but ran away when attacked, have been suspended.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish ordered their suspension on the DIG instruction for dereliction of duty.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING RAID?

Ashwini Kumar, had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station, in Bengal, while conducting raids to look for the culprit.

The incident happened in Pantapada village in the Goalpokhar police station area of the district after midnight when Ashwini Kumar was leading a raid in connection with a motorcycle theft case. When he reached the village in Uttar Dinajpur, the villagers attacked the Bihar Police officer with sticks and stones.

Later, a team of police personnel from the Panjipara outpost rescued him and took him to the Islampur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ashwini Kumar allegedly received no support from the local police in Bengal. A statement by Bihar Police Association has said while Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him, but failed to do so.


One mother, one community raised a Law abiding citizen.

Another mother of another community raised a criminal.

Guess who died ? Guess who will continue to live ? Guess who will continue to vote ?

But sure, Its all Modi's fault. Its never fault of the "peaceful" community. its always Modi's Fault. :agree:
Why the f are you posting this here you terrorist!
 
Areesh said:
You can post whatever you want to

Police doesn't act as a foot soldier of terrorists here like it is in India
Whom are they gonna act upon?? hardly any minority is left n that too is being converted by kidnapping there daughters. Nigah happen under police protection..
 
Andhadhun said:
Bihar SHO Lynched in West Bengal, Mosque Loudspeaker Used to Instigate People, Mother Dies of Shock



Ashwani Kumar, an SHO in Bihar Police, was lynched to death Saturday morning by a mob led by Mahammad Israel in Pantapara village in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district.

Kumar had gone to Pantapara to arrest a thief and recover a stolen bike.

Mob led by Mohammad Israel and his son Mohammad Abdul lynched Kumar to death. The incident happened 3:30 am Saturday.

The septuagenarian mother of Kumar, Urmila Devi, died of shock after getting the news of her son’s death.

Israel and Abdul had been running a gang of vehicle lifters.

The public address system of a mosque was used to announce the police’s arrival in Pantapara. The speaker also asked people to confront the police.

Both son and mother were cremated on Sunday in their native village Panchu Mandal Tola in Bihar’s Purnia.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed shock over the lynching of a police officer by the Muslims. In a press release, it said the area Pantapara is a den of Jihadists and they were actively supported by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Kumar is survived by his wife and three minor children.
Pure fake news by hindutva turds.....mohammed Israel......right:disagree::crazy::girl_wacko:
 
