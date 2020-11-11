What's new

Bihar Results: 19 Muslim Candidates Win, 5 Less from 2015, Even as AIMIM Wins 5 Seats

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,560
21
13,608
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and 1 each from BSP and CPI-ML(L)

Even though the All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM added a new chapter to its history on Tuesday when it won five Assembly seats in Bihar, its highest number ever outside Hyderabad, the overall strength of Muslim MLAs in the new Assembly went down by five compared to the 2015 Assembly elections.

The counting of votes that began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday continued till late night. As per the results available on the website of the Election Commission of India by 11 PM, as many as 19 Muslim candidates from different parties were either declared winner or were leading.

Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and 1 each from BSP and CPI-ML(L).

RJD, Congress and three left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML(L) had fought this poll together.

Muslim Winners in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
NameConstituencyParty – Victory MarginRunner-up
Akhtarul ImanAmourAIMIM – 52515JDU
Abidur RahmanArariaCongress – 47936JDU
Md Anzar NayeemiBahadurganjAIMIM – 34097VIP
Syed Ruknuddin AhmedBaisiAIMIM – 16373BJP
Mahboob AlamBalrampurCPI-ML(L) – 53597VIP
Md Zaman KhanChainpurBSP – 24294BJP
Md KamranGobindpurRJD – 33074JDU
ShahnawazJokihatAIMIM – 7383RJD
Shakeel Ahmed KhanKadwaCongress – 25569LJP
Md Israil MansuriKantiRJD – 10314IND
Md Afaque AlamKasbaCongress – 17278LJP
Izharul HussainKishanganjCongress – 3858BJP
Md Izhar AsfiKochadhamanAIMIM – 36143JDU
Shamim AhmedNarkatiaRJD – 27791JDU
Ali Ashraf SiddiquiNathnagarRJD – 7756JDU
Mohammad NehaluddinRafiganjRJD – 9429IND
Akhtarul Islam ShaheenSamastipurRJD – 4714JDU
Yusuf SalahuddinSimri BakhtiarpurRJD – 1767VIP
Saud AlamThakurganjRJD – 23887IND
Updated at: 11 PM, November 10

In the 2015 Assembly elections, 24 Muslim candidates from different parties had won – 12 of them were from RJD, 6 from Congress, 5 from JDU ticket and 1 on the ticket of CPI-ML(L).

In 2015, JDU was part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan but this time it contested as alliance partner of BJP. Though JDU had fielded around one dozen Muslim candidates in this election, yet none could win.

The 2015 performance of minority candidates was their best since the February 2005 Assembly polls.

Muslim Representation in Bihar Assembly (2005-2020)
Party-wise Muslim MLAs
2005 (Feb)2005 (Oct)201020152020
PartyTally
RJD751054 — 0422 — 0680 — 12
JDU550488 — 04115 — 0771 — 05
Congress100309 — 0404 — 0327 — 06
NCP030201 — 01
CPIML070105 — 01 03 — 01
BSP0201
SP0401
LJP 10 — 0103 — 02
BJP 91 — 01
IND170110 — 01
Total 23 161924


As for overall tally of political parties, RJD has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats (results of 60 declared) followed by BJP with 73 seats. While JDU has won or are leading on 43 seats, Congress could win only 19 seats. As a pre-poll alliance, BJP-JDU alliance has almost crossed the magic figure of 122 while RJD-led alliance may get 112 seats. By 11:25 PM, ECI had declared the results of only 188 seats out of total 243.

clarionindia.net

Bihar Results: 19 Muslim Candidates Win, 5 Less from 2015, Even as AIMIM Wins 5 Seats

Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and...
clarionindia.net clarionindia.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top