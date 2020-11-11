Muslim Winners in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Name Constituency Party – Victory Margin Runner-up Akhtarul Iman Amour AIMIM – 52515 JDU Abidur Rahman Araria Congress – 47936 JDU Md Anzar Nayeemi Bahadurganj AIMIM – 34097 VIP Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed Baisi AIMIM – 16373 BJP Mahboob Alam Balrampur CPI-ML(L) – 53597 VIP Md Zaman Khan Chainpur BSP – 24294 BJP Md Kamran Gobindpur RJD – 33074 JDU Shahnawaz Jokihat AIMIM – 7383 RJD Shakeel Ahmed Khan Kadwa Congress – 25569 LJP Md Israil Mansuri Kanti RJD – 10314 IND Md Afaque Alam Kasba Congress – 17278 LJP Izharul Hussain Kishanganj Congress – 3858 BJP Md Izhar Asfi Kochadhaman AIMIM – 36143 JDU Shamim Ahmed Narkatia RJD – 27791 JDU Ali Ashraf Siddiqui Nathnagar RJD – 7756 JDU Mohammad Nehaluddin Rafiganj RJD – 9429 IND Akhtarul Islam Shaheen Samastipur RJD – 4714 JDU Yusuf Salahuddin Simri Bakhtiarpur RJD – 1767 VIP Saud Alam Thakurganj RJD – 23887 IND

Muslim Representation in Bihar Assembly (2005-2020) Party-wise Muslim MLAs 2005 (Feb) 2005 (Oct) 2010 2015 2020 Party Tally RJD 75 10 54 — 04 22 — 06 80 — 12 JDU 55 04 88 — 04 115 — 07 71 — 05 Congress 10 03 09 — 04 04 — 03 27 — 06 NCP 03 02 01 — 01 CPIML 07 01 05 — 01 03 — 01 BSP 02 01 SP 04 01 LJP 10 — 01 03 — 02 BJP 91 — 01 IND 17 01 10 — 01 Total 23 16 19 24

Bihar Results: 19 Muslim Candidates Win, 5 Less from 2015, Even as AIMIM Wins 5 Seats Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and...

Even though the All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM added a new chapter to its history on Tuesday when it won five Assembly seats in Bihar, its highest number ever outside Hyderabad, the overall strength of Muslim MLAs in the new Assembly went down by five compared to the 2015 Assembly elections.The counting of votes that began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday continued till late night. As per the results available on the website of the Election Commission of India by 11 PM, as many as 19 Muslim candidates from different parties were either declared winner or were leading.Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and 1 each from BSP and CPI-ML(L).RJD, Congress and three left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML(L) had fought this poll together.Updated at: 11 PM, November 10In the 2015 Assembly elections, 24 Muslim candidates from different parties had won – 12 of them were from RJD, 6 from Congress, 5 from JDU ticket and 1 on the ticket of CPI-ML(L).In 2015, JDU was part of the RJD-ledbut this time it contested as alliance partner of BJP. Though JDU had fielded around one dozen Muslim candidates in this election, yet none could win.The 2015 performance of minority candidates was their best since the February 2005 Assembly polls.As for overall tally of political parties, RJD has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats (results of 60 declared) followed by BJP with 73 seats. While JDU has won or are leading on 43 seats, Congress could win only 19 seats. As a pre-poll alliance, BJP-JDU alliance has almost crossed the magic figure of 122 while RJD-led alliance may get 112 seats. By 11:25 PM, ECI had declared the results of only 188 seats out of total 243.