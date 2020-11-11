Bihar Results: 19 Muslim Candidates Win, 5 Less from 2015, Even as AIMIM Wins 5 Seats

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 5,560
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and 1 each from BSP and CPI-ML(L)
Even though the All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM added a new chapter to its history on Tuesday when it won five Assembly seats in Bihar, its highest number ever outside Hyderabad, the overall strength of Muslim MLAs in the new Assembly went down by five compared to the 2015 Assembly elections.
The counting of votes that began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday continued till late night. As per the results available on the website of the Election Commission of India by 11 PM, as many as 19 Muslim candidates from different parties were either declared winner or were leading.
Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and 1 each from BSP and CPI-ML(L).
RJD, Congress and three left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML(L) had fought this poll together.
Updated at: 11 PM, November 10
In the 2015 Assembly elections, 24 Muslim candidates from different parties had won – 12 of them were from RJD, 6 from Congress, 5 from JDU ticket and 1 on the ticket of CPI-ML(L).
In 2015, JDU was part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan but this time it contested as alliance partner of BJP. Though JDU had fielded around one dozen Muslim candidates in this election, yet none could win.
The 2015 performance of minority candidates was their best since the February 2005 Assembly polls.
As for overall tally of political parties, RJD has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats (results of 60 declared) followed by BJP with 73 seats. While JDU has won or are leading on 43 seats, Congress could win only 19 seats. As a pre-poll alliance, BJP-JDU alliance has almost crossed the magic figure of 122 while RJD-led alliance may get 112 seats. By 11:25 PM, ECI had declared the results of only 188 seats out of total 243.
Even though the All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM added a new chapter to its history on Tuesday when it won five Assembly seats in Bihar, its highest number ever outside Hyderabad, the overall strength of Muslim MLAs in the new Assembly went down by five compared to the 2015 Assembly elections.
The counting of votes that began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday continued till late night. As per the results available on the website of the Election Commission of India by 11 PM, as many as 19 Muslim candidates from different parties were either declared winner or were leading.
Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and 1 each from BSP and CPI-ML(L).
RJD, Congress and three left parties – CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML(L) had fought this poll together.
|Muslim Winners in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
|Name
|Constituency
|Party – Victory Margin
|Runner-up
|Akhtarul Iman
|Amour
|AIMIM – 52515
|JDU
|Abidur Rahman
|Araria
|Congress – 47936
|JDU
|Md Anzar Nayeemi
|Bahadurganj
|AIMIM – 34097
|VIP
|Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed
|Baisi
|AIMIM – 16373
|BJP
|Mahboob Alam
|Balrampur
|CPI-ML(L) – 53597
|VIP
|Md Zaman Khan
|Chainpur
|BSP – 24294
|BJP
|Md Kamran
|Gobindpur
|RJD – 33074
|JDU
|Shahnawaz
|Jokihat
|AIMIM – 7383
|RJD
|Shakeel Ahmed Khan
|Kadwa
|Congress – 25569
|LJP
|Md Israil Mansuri
|Kanti
|RJD – 10314
|IND
|Md Afaque Alam
|Kasba
|Congress – 17278
|LJP
|Izharul Hussain
|Kishanganj
|Congress – 3858
|BJP
|Md Izhar Asfi
|Kochadhaman
|AIMIM – 36143
|JDU
|Shamim Ahmed
|Narkatia
|RJD – 27791
|JDU
|Ali Ashraf Siddiqui
|Nathnagar
|RJD – 7756
|JDU
|Mohammad Nehaluddin
|Rafiganj
|RJD – 9429
|IND
|Akhtarul Islam Shaheen
|Samastipur
|RJD – 4714
|JDU
|Yusuf Salahuddin
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|RJD – 1767
|VIP
|Saud Alam
|Thakurganj
|RJD – 23887
|IND
In the 2015 Assembly elections, 24 Muslim candidates from different parties had won – 12 of them were from RJD, 6 from Congress, 5 from JDU ticket and 1 on the ticket of CPI-ML(L).
In 2015, JDU was part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan but this time it contested as alliance partner of BJP. Though JDU had fielded around one dozen Muslim candidates in this election, yet none could win.
The 2015 performance of minority candidates was their best since the February 2005 Assembly polls.
|Muslim Representation in Bihar Assembly (2005-2020)
|Party-wise Muslim MLAs
|2005 (Feb)
|2005 (Oct)
|2010
|2015
|2020
|Party
|Tally
|RJD
|75
|10
|54 — 04
|22 — 06
|80 — 12
|JDU
|55
|04
|88 — 04
|115 — 07
|71 — 05
|Congress
|10
|03
|09 — 04
|04 — 03
|27 — 06
|NCP
|03
|02
|01 — 01
|CPIML
|07
|01
|05 — 01
|03 — 01
|BSP
|02
|01
|SP
|04
|01
|LJP
|10 — 01
|03 — 02
|BJP
|91 — 01
|IND
|17
|01
|10 — 01
|Total
|23
|16
|19
|24
As for overall tally of political parties, RJD has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats (results of 60 declared) followed by BJP with 73 seats. While JDU has won or are leading on 43 seats, Congress could win only 19 seats. As a pre-poll alliance, BJP-JDU alliance has almost crossed the magic figure of 122 while RJD-led alliance may get 112 seats. By 11:25 PM, ECI had declared the results of only 188 seats out of total 243.
Bihar Results: 19 Muslim Candidates Win, 5 Less from 2015, Even as AIMIM Wins 5 Seats
Among the Muslim winners, 8 are from RJD, 5 from AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, 4 from Congress and...
clarionindia.net