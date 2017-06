such incidences are common occurrence in Cow Nadu not in Dravida Nadu !



distance not a problem in sending expedition on a 800 million km journey to Mars but a problem when sending dead bodies to villages 100km away from city or town ? Or does it only work through bribery ?



The man who experienced the trauma in Purnia was Shankar Sah, 60, a resident of Ranibari village under Shrinagar police station of Purnia district, whose wife, Susheela Devi, 50, died of illness at the Purnia sadar hospital on Friday.



“After the death of my wife I was told to take away the body and when I requested the medical staff on duty for a vehicle, to carry it back to my village, they told me to arrange for it on my own,” said Sah.



He, then, approached the driver of an ambulance, who demanded Rs 2,500, which he could not afford

