Bihar Hawker, UP Carpenter Shot Dead As J&K Civilian Killings Rise To 9

Srinagar: A gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in the ninth such killings of civilians in the past two weeks. The hawker, Arbind Kumar Sah, was shot at point-blank range in Srinagar. The carpenter from UP, Sagir Ahmad, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, the police said.