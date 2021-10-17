What's new

Bihar Hawker, UP Carpenter Shot Dead As J&K Civilian Killings Rise To 9

V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,233
-33
1,000
Country
India
Location
India
Srinagar: A gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in the ninth such killings of civilians in the past two weeks. The hawker, Arbind Kumar Sah, was shot at point-blank range in Srinagar. The carpenter from UP, Sagir Ahmad, was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, the police said.
www.ndtv.com

Bihar Hawker, UP Carpenter Shot Dead As J&K Civilian Killings Rise To 9

A hawker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, in the eighth such killing of civilians in the past two weeks. A carpenter from Uttar Pradesh was also shot at by terrorists, leaving him critically injured, in Pulwama.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Bihar Hawker, UP Carpenter Shot Dead As J&K Civilian Killings Rise To 9
2
Replies
17
Views
277
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom