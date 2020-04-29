/ Register

  • Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Bigots will face avalanche: Zafarul Islam Khan thanks Arab world

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Uzzie47, Apr 29, 2020 at 6:51 PM.

  1. Apr 29, 2020 at 6:51 PM #1
    Uzzie47

    Uzzie47 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    46
    Joined:
    Saturday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 73 / -0
    Country:
    Singapore
    Location:
    Singapore
    New Delhi: “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” wrote Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission on his Facebook post.


    His post in which he thanked Arab nations for their support to Indian Muslims raked up controversy in India.

    In his social media post on April 28, Zafarul Islam said, “Thank you Kuwait for standing with the Indian Muslims! The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India.”

    Warning to bigots
    Warning the bigots, he further writes, “The bigots forgot that Indian Muslims enjoy huge goodwill in the eyes of the Arab and Muslim world for their services over centuries to Islamic causes, excellence in Islamic and Arabic scholarship, cultural and civilisational gifts to world heritage.”

    Supports Zakir Naik
    He claimed, “Names like Shah Waliullah Dehlavi, Iqbal, Abul Hasan Nadwi, Wahiduddin Khan, Zakir Naik and many others are respected household names in the Arab and Muslim world.”





    BJP condemns
    His post received condemnation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while some part of media saw the post as communal and provocative.

    Stands by his statement
    However, Zafarul Islam doesn’t see any provocation in the post. Speaking to Times Now’s Prashant, Zafarul Islam Khan defended his statement saying, “I stand by my statement, I am not ready to apologize.”



    https://www.siasat.com/bigots-will-face-avalanche-zafarul-islam-khan-thanks-arab-world-1881388/
     
  2. Apr 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM #2
    Kaniska

    Kaniska ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,028
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 8,214 / -4
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India
    Sounds very poetic ......Indian Non Muslims did not complain to Congress and tolerated Gandhi and his familly from 47-1999 for the mistakes they have done...So our Zafrul bhai is basically doing a favor to Indian Non Muslims now..
     
  3. Apr 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM #3
    Uzzie47

    Uzzie47 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    46
    Joined:
    Saturday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 73 / -0
    Country:
    Singapore
    Location:
    Singapore
    After Arabi Muslims slapped you little RSS cowboys, Indian Muslims have started slapping you.

    RSS already gave up dreams of Hindu Rashtar
     
  4. Apr 29, 2020 at 7:06 PM #4
    Kaniska

    Kaniska ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,028
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +8 / 8,214 / -4
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India

    Sorry mate...I am not sure about Arabs...but i am also not planning to spend my retirement life within Hindus only in India...But we would love to see our buddy @jamahir @GHALIB kind of buddies around us than people who prioritizes other nations than India...
     
Similar Threads
  1. RescueRanger

    The face of their "Islam"

    RescueRanger, Apr 20, 2009, in forum: Pakistan's Internal Security
    Replies:
    34
    Views:
    2,685
    Solomon2
    Apr 22, 2009
  2. Mosamania

    Saudi universities best in the Arab and Islamic world.

    Mosamania, Oct 11, 2012, in forum: Middle East & Africa
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    2,150
    Falcon29
    Dec 15, 2014
  3. Falcon29

    Islamic Jihad: Arab world on brink of new Sykes-Picot

    Falcon29, Jul 30, 2013, in forum: Middle East & Africa
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    590
    Falcon29
    Jul 30, 2013
  4. tesla

    Thank you Arab brothers

    tesla, Feb 19, 2016, in forum: Middle East & Africa
    Replies:
    17
    Views:
    2,036
    T-Rex
    Feb 22, 2016
  5. Naheed Janjua

    Is discontent the legacy of the spring revolutions in Arab world?

    Naheed Janjua, Mar 4, 2017, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    430
    TKK
    Mar 29, 2017
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 28 (Users: 9, Guests: 18)
  1. graphican ,
  2. jamahir ,
  3. hunter_hunted ,
  4. Ahmad Bhutta ,
  5. Uzzie47 ,
  6. Kaniska