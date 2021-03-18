What's new

Bigoted hatred of Muslims at 'epidemic' level: UN chief

Bigoted hatred of Muslims at 'epidemic' level: UN chief
Antonio Guterres describes skyrocketing anti-Muslim bigotry as part of wider shift globally toward nationalism


Anadolu Agency March 18, 2021

the un chief warned that any military confrontation between pakistan and india would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world photo reuters file

The UN chief warned that any military confrontation between Pakistan and India would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world. PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE
WASHINGTON:
Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday.

Guterres described skyrocketing anti-Muslim bigotry as part of a wider shift globally toward nationalism, and away from minority rights.

"A resurgence in anti-Muslim bigotry is certainly in-line with other distressing trends we are seeing globally: a resurgence in ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some minority Christian communities, as well as others," Guterres said at a UN event marking the Commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Also read Pakistan highlights rising Islamophobia at UN event

"Minority communities are part of the richness of our cultural and social fabric, yet we see not only forms of discrimination, but also policies of assimilation that seek to wipe out the cultural and religious identity of minority communities," he added.
''As the Holy Quran reminds us: nations and tribes were created to know one another. Diversity is a richness, not a threat,'' the UN chief reminded.

The International Day to Combat Islamophobia, marked for the first time this year, comes after the March 15, 2019 attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand where 51 people were killed and 49 others injured.

The world Muslim population is almost 2 BILLION now

That's enough to push back and hate any enemy

What burns them the most is that Muslims hold onto our faith, values and principles and spread in big numbers



Hate your enemy, hate them back, I hate Hindus beyond words and will never show a shred of mercy to them


It's not like we are a tiny minority that we have to cower
 
