Well, you hardly expect that number of people to walk there or come on mules. More to the point is it is not easy to get such number of people in the West as people have better things to do then attend political rallies to go through inconvenience and time. This does however show the huge support IK has amongst Paks in North America. After all they are not coming for free samosa and barfi are they like the poor do in Pakistan? Such fanfare on a visiting leader from Pakistan has not been seen since another Khan [President Ayub] back in 1960s in USA.

Click to expand...