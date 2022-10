Wow. You can see the kid start soiling himself when the guy asks him “are you muslim?”It must be terrifying trying to be any voice of reason in Pakistan. Where is this taken? These guys seem riled up, looks crazy as hell. Is this representative of your general population?On a positive note, I’m happy there are Pakistanis who realise Kashmiri’s don’t really look forward to staying with Pakistan.I like this gutsy kid. He’s scared, but he’s still trying to do a really job with his interviews.