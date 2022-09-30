What's new

‘Biggest fan moment of UNGA’: Bilawal meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,350
20
26,617
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Calls her superwoman
1664529022804.png

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the US since September 19. During his stay in the states, he attended UNGA session and met numerous global leaders. But his biggest fan moment came Thursday when he met the ‘superwoman’ Jacinda Arden.

After he New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern, Bilawal posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter calling it a ‘biggest fan moment’.

He wrote, “Superwoman PM of New Zealand. After my mother the second head of government to give birth in office. She told me her daughter was born on the 21st of June, the same [date] as shaheed Benazir Bhutto.”
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575495963422392321

Earlier, Jacinda Ardern had praised the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto for her efforts to strengthen democracy during the speech at Harvard University.

“There will be opinions and differing perspectives written about all of us as political leaders. Two things that history will not contest about Benazir Bhutto. She was the first Muslim female Prime Minister elected in an Islamic country when a woman in power was a rare thing. She was also the first to give birth in office. The second and only other leader to have given birth in office almost 30 years later, was me.”

Read: Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto for strengthening democracy

Ardern had said, “My daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, was born on the 21st of June 2018 which was also the date of birth of Benazir Bhutto’s birthday.”

The path Benazir carved as a woman feels as relevant today as it was decades ago, and so too is the message she shared here on this stage, Ardern praised.
www.samaaenglish.tv

‘Biggest fan moment of UNGA’: Bilawal meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Calls her superwoman
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Jacinda Arden all praise for Late Benazir Bhutto at her Harvard University Address
2
Replies
15
Views
451
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Joe Biden ahead of UNGA speech
Replies
0
Views
94
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz attends opening session of UNGA high-level general debate, meets world leaders
Replies
1
Views
97
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UNGA: FM Bilawal Bhutto misses flight for New York
Replies
3
Views
221
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shehbaz-Biden meeting likely during PM’s US visit
Replies
6
Views
220
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom