‘Biggest fan moment of UNGA’: Bilawal meets New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

After New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern, Bilawal posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter calling it a 'biggest fan moment'.He wrote, "Superwoman PM of New Zealand. After my mother the second head of government to give birth in office. She told me her daughter was born on the 21st of June, the same [date] as shaheed Benazir Bhutto."Earlier, Jacinda Ardern had praised the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto for her efforts to strengthen democracy during the speech at Harvard University."There will be opinions and differing perspectives written about all of us as political leaders. Two things that history will not contest about Benazir Bhutto. She was the first Muslim female Prime Minister elected in an Islamic country when a woman in power was a rare thing. She was also the first to give birth in office. The second and only other leader to have given birth in office almost 30 years later, was me."Ardern had said, "My daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, was born on the 21st of June 2018 which was also the date of birth of Benazir Bhutto's birthday."The path Benazir carved as a woman feels as relevant today as it was decades ago, and so too is the message she shared here on this stage, Ardern praised.