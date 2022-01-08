Biggest e-sports festival ‘Gamers Galaxy’ inaugurated:

09 Jan 2022The President congratulated the patron of Galaxy Racer, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, and his entire team for their launch of event in Pakistan. “This investment will harbinger a new era of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan,” he said.Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inaugurated Gamers Galaxy, Pakistan’s biggest e-sports festival with a grand prize pool of Rs20 million, presented by Mountain Dew and organised by Galaxy Racer.President Dr Arif Alvi virtually graced the occasion with his presence on Saturday the event all-inclusive e-sports festival is taking place until Sunday, 9th of January.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman STZA Amir Hashmi welcomed Galaxy Racer to Pakistan and appreciated at the speed at which investment was moved to Pakistan. While Group M CEO Naveed Asghar committed that Group M and its client base will support the Galaxy Racer initiatives and took the onus upon himself to bring more business to the industry.Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum thanked President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. His Highness announced that e-sports academies will be set up and local players will be taken to international tournament through Galaxy Racer.The opening ceremony was also attended by National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Moeed W Yusuf, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Chairman for Special Technology Zone Authority Amer Hashmi as well as a large number of gaming enthusiasts.Day 1 exceeded the highest expectations as visitors embraced a jam-packed line-up of activities and tournaments, which include some of the most popular gaming titles on console, PC and mobile, meet and greets and panels with the country’s most popular content creators, on top of action-packed live entertainment, alongside LOL fun-filled activations for all the little ones.Copyright Business Recorder, 2022