‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

Personal finance guru predicts world’s biggest crash in October

‘A crash is a really good time to get rich’, says author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Justin Vallejo
Sat, 2 October 2021, 12:38 am


Robert Kiyosaki, author of bestselling “Rich Dad Poor Dad” (YouTube [USER=178890]@Kitco[/USER] News)

Robert Kiyosaki, author of bestselling “Rich Dad Poor Dad” (YouTube @Kitco News)
The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.
Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
"This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.
Mr Kiyosaki said the stock market was being artificially inflated by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve with decisions disconnected from the realities of the current economy in the United States.
The reason why Ms Yellen and Mr Powell are "scrambling", he said, is they’ve expanded the volume of money while the velocity of money is plummeting as no one spends and their cash lingers in savings.
Mr Kiyosaki said people don’t have to go to Harvard University to understand that "you can’t keep printing fake money … that’s not good".
"So they pump all this money in, prices go up," he told Kitco News on Wednesday. "So it is transitory inflation, but we’re stacked with this massive debt and all it’s done is bump up the stock market and real estate market."
"The money has not gone into the economy, that’s the sad part. So the rich get richer, but the poor and middle class are getting poorer. It’s tragic what’s happening today."
He added earlier that the "house of cards" is coming down and that real estate would crash with the stock market, while the impact from China’s Evergrande Group implosion would spread to the United States.
Evergrande, the second-largest developer in China, is on the brink of bankruptcy with more than $300bn in debt – the most indebted company in the world.
Mr Kiyosaki is best known for his 1997 book Rich Dad Poor Dad, which advocated the financial literacy that rich parents taught their kids about money that the poor and middle class did not.
While a giant market crash will spell financial disaster for foolish investors, Mr Kiyosaki says the impending market doom is an opportunity for smart investors.
"I like crashes, so this next crash is going to be really, really good, but it’ll bring down gold, silver, Bitcoin stocks, but the good news is a crash is a good time to get rich, so that’s why I’m optimistic and I’m very optimistic on gold silver and Bitcoin, not on stocks," he said.
"So when it comes down, and it’s going to bring everything down with it, that’s when I’m going to be buying more gold, silver, and Bitcoin.”
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

I told u before of your fake economy. Some even brag how rosy US economy is... From the fact, Biden release Meng WangZhou, clearly show US is now in a very desperate state that need World second largest economy to buy its debt to sustain its money printing scheme. :enjoy:
 
They won't care, they'll lie through their teeth to the very end and then make up excuses after and lie some more.
 
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

American getting poorer is not my concern. Its the after effect that hits every corner of this world.
Poorer of the 3rd world gets very very poorer.
Curse on america.
Devilest character of human kind.
 
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

Kiyosaki ?? did he know how to make 5G stuff yet ??
 
Sep. 23, 2021
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki expects the Evergrande fiasco to batter US stocks and real estate - and warns investors to be ready for the crash

The personal-finance guru said the Chinese developer's debt woes would result in bargains for savvy investors but disaster for reckless ones.
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki expects the Evergrande debt crisis to hammer US stocks and real estate, resulting in bargains for shrewd investors but a financial nightmare for the reckless and unprepared.

"HOUSE of CARDS coming down," Kiyosaki tweeted this week. "Real estate crashing with stock market," he continued, adding that he doesn't believe Evergrande can repay its roughly $300 billion of outstanding loans, and the Chinese developer's property portfolio looks overvalued to him.


Another Chinese member posting a US collapse thread and then a month later will cry "Why why why why is Western media fixated on China collapse stories...nobody ever posts US collapse stories...THEY ARE OUT TO GET US!!!!"
 
Last edited:
Beast said:
From the fact, Biden release Meng WangZhou, clearly show US is now in a very desperate state that need World second largest economy to buy its debt to sustain its money printing scheme.
Click to expand...
So when is China going to stop buying US debt? WHY does it "choose" to keep buying it?
 
Kiyosaki is a dumbass.
while it’s true a major correction is going to happen. If you’re expecting it to happen tomorrow, it will most likely not happen tomorrow
 
Only 1 trading day left in October before the ~1000th US collapse thread posted by a Chinese member on PDF fails to deliver.

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 12.33.55 AM.jpg
 
