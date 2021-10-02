‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

Personal finance guru predicts world’s biggest crash in October ‘A crash is a really good time to get rich’, says author of Rich Dad Poor Dad

Mr Kiyosaki said the stock market was being artificially inflated by the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve with decisions disconnected from the realities of the current economy in the United States.

The reason why Ms Yellen and Mr Powell are "scrambling", he said, is they’ve expanded the volume of money while the velocity of money is plummeting as no one spends and their cash lingers in savings.

Mr Kiyosaki said people don’t have to go to Harvard University to understand that "you can’t keep printing fake money … that’s not good".