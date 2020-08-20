Biggest academic Genocide in the history of Pakistan

This thread is based on my personal information. And no press or media reports are available in this regards. This year, PUMHS will conduct admission test for admissions in all Medical Universities of Sindh. Here is the link to that news. Click here for details So, one university, and all Sindh. Clerks and officers of different grade have already started search for customers who can buy seats in different universities. Estimatingly, 1 seat will be sold for 20 Lakhs PKRs. All politicians right from Saeed Ghani to CM Morad Ali Shah are involved in this loot and Academic Murder. Hundred and thousands of students, from all ethnicities will not get admission in Universities, not because they were incapable, but because their parents did not have money to pay in bribes. Hundred and thousands of those students will get admissions, whose parents are already corrupt, and surely, they will also be more corrupt. And here goes a complete generation of medical doctors down the drain. And btw, some of these students will become teachers as well. I, therefor request Prime minister Pakistan to intervene in this regards to save future of Pakistan. I am intimating that well ahead of time. Do something if you can.