Bigger Than A U.S. Navy AEGIS Cruiser: China Is Building More Type-055s

The Type-055 Renhai Class is in many ways the Chinese Navy's (PLAN) answer to the U.S. Navy's AEGIS cruisers. Large and heavily armed, they play a leading role escorting China's aircraft carriers. New intelligence suggests that another batch of these impressive warships are being built.

Heavy Weapons Load

Differences In Focus

The Generation Game

Authors

Bigger Than A U.S. Navy AEGIS Cruiser: China Is Building More Type-055s - Naval News The Type-055 Renhai Class is in many ways the Chinese Navy's (PLAN) answer to the U.S. Navy's AEGIS cruisers. New intelligence suggests that another batch of these impressive warships are being built.