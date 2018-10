Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also discuss key regional and global issues, including US sanctions on import of Iranian crude oil.

There have been indications by New Delhi that it will go ahead with the S-400 deal notwithstanding the US sanctions. "As and when the government approves it, delivery (of the missiles) will be in 24 months," Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has told reporters.

Under a new law -- Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA -- the US imposes sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

Mr Putin will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Mr Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted by the Russian media as saying that Russia and India are planning to sign over 20 documents at the end of the bilateral meet, including the S-400 missile deal.

India is also planning to acquire 4 Krivak-class frigates from Russia, two of which will be built in India. Under the $2.5 billion deal, two ships will be built at the Goa shipyard and two others will be acquired from Russia. India already operates six similar frigates.

Russia is one of only two countries with which India holds annual bilateral summits, the other being Japan.

This is the third meeting between PM Modi and Mr Putin this year after the informal meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May and a bilateral on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.