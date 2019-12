Today marks 10 years since I joined PDF. I would like to say that I am really grateful to the tolerance of our Pakistani brothers who are admin and moderators to let me share my opinions on this forum. I am also grateful to all members who have shared their information and opinions with me, even if theirs are different to mine.



I have learned a lot from this forum and also changed my opinions on some issues. I have found in surprise that Pakistani are somehow even more tolerant and receptive than others whose culture I previously thought about as tolerant in many issues, ranging from race to culture or religion. Of course I understand that my view cannot be generalized to all Pakistani in real life, but your attitude here are really appreciated.



Best wishes from Vietnam to Pakistan and our friendship.

