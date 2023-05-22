What's new

Big Shock to India: G20 Boycott: Many Countries refuse to go to Indian Occupied Kashmir in Srinagar

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,290
-2
10,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Big Shock to India: G20, China, Saudia, Turkey, Egypt & Indonesia refuse to go to Indian Occupied Kashmir in Srinagar

This is a serious blow to India and its world reputation. The G20 Boycott is not something Modi's BJP government was expecting. India wanted to show the world that Kashmir Srinagar is now part of India, while the World has given a serious blow to India as Kahmir is still one of the crucial most Disputed region.

Srinagar G20 boycott

INDIA’S efforts to normalise its dubious annexation of held Kashmir have suffered a serious blow as a number of G20 countries have either refused to attend a tourism moot scheduled to begin in Srinagar on Monday, or have yet to commit to attending the event.

China has taken the lead in boycotting the event in the occupied region as its foreign ministry spokesperson said that his country “is firmly opposed to holding … meetings in disputed territory”. Moreover, Indian media has reported that Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, both G20 members, have yet to confirm participation while Egypt, which is not a member of the bloc but was invited as a guest, has also not yet registered for the event.

It is heartening to note that these nations have taken a brave step in solidarity with the oppressed people of held Kashmir. While Srinagar may be a picturesque locale for a tourism conference, the suffocating footprint of India’s occupation, and the blood of countless Kashmiris spilled by Indian forces, means that all conscientious nations should stay away from what is still internationally recognised as a disputed territory.

Reports from the occupied territory indicate that India is pulling out all the stops to ‘sanitise’ the situation. According to Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of IHK, India has unleashed “unprecedented … arrests, raids, surveillance and persecution” ahead of the G20 moot.

As the UN special rapporteur on minority rights recently noted, by organising the meeting in Srinagar, India sought to normalise “brutal and repressive denial” of rights of Kashmiri Muslims, while adding that the G20 was “unwittingly providing a veneer of support” to India’s violations of human rights in the disputed region.

India’s rulers arrogantly consider Kashmir to be a non-issue on the international agenda after they annexed the region in 2019. However, when powerful members of the G20 object to this normalisation of occupation, many in New Delhi will have a rude awakening.

While it is true that the international order is mainly governed by realpolitik and the absence of ethical guidelines, some global players are still willing to raise a voice for oppressed peoples around the world. What is particularly unfortunate is that G20’s Western members — who have been crying hoarse over Russia’s occupation of Ukraine — have gladly given their stamp of approval to India’s occupation of Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2023
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,290
-2
10,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
China has said it will not attend the G20 Indian meet, citing its firm opposition “to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory”. In April, Pakistan, which also lays claim to Kashmir but is not a G20 member, described the meeting as irresponsible.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia were also expected to stay away.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed India had turned the region into the equivalent of the Guantánamo Bay prison simply to hold a meeting on tourism. She also accused the Bharatiya Janata party, the party of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, of hijacking the G20 for its promotional purposes.

India divided the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 to create two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Ladakh is a disputed frontier region along the line of actual control between India and China, and both countries claim parts of it.
 
W

wildlens

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 9, 2023
40
-2
28
Country
India
Location
Singapore
India has allowed a face saver to these countries that are scared to attend due to terroriism from Pakistan. They have invoked some political reason for not attending due to fear for their lives from Pak sponsored terror threat that Bhutto had made while in India.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

