Big Serb Novak Djokovic wins RG after beating Big Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas for 19th slam

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 19,502
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
He is my favorite player.... I felt bad for Nadal, once he lost against him.
Nadal has little to no chance for the remaining two grand slams this yearHe is my favorite player.... I felt bad for Nadal, once he lost against him.
My all-time fav is Roger Federer....
Djokovic should take Wimbledon no prob. He's the heavy fave and defending champ. USO I think Djokovic will also have best chance.Nadal has little to no chance for the remaining two grand slams this year
It's either gonna be Djokovic or Medvedev...both Tsitsipas and Zverev aren't as good as Medvedev in grass & hard courts
Then you have not heard of Bjorn Borg aka Iceman.My all-time fav is Roger Federer....