Big Serb Novak Djokovic wins RG after beating Big Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas for 19th slam

Raj-Hindustani said:
He is my favorite player.... I felt bad for Nadal, once he lost against him.

My all-time fav is Roger Federer....
Nadal has little to no chance for the remaining two grand slams this year

It's either gonna be Djokovic or Medvedev...both Tsitsipas and Zverev aren't as good as Medvedev in grass & hard courts
 
Zapper said:
Nadal has little to no chance for the remaining two grand slams this year

It's either gonna be Djokovic or Medvedev...both Tsitsipas and Zverev aren't as good as Medvedev in grass & hard courts
Djokovic should take Wimbledon no prob. He's the heavy fave and defending champ. USO I think Djokovic will also have best chance.
 
