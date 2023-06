It is incredible to think that the Hashmites are probably the oldest house in the world currently.



In order to give them a proper timeline you have to go back to Abdul Muttalib he was born 497 AD meaning this house is approximately 1526 years old. Not to forget Abdul Muttalib was the grand-father of the founder Muhammed ibn Abdullah ibn Abdul Muttalib.



It is also strange that Jordan is technically the only house of Banu Hashim