Big relief for import-dependent Indian pharma as Sichuan Airlines resumes cargo services

India is sourcing almost 70 per cent of drug intermediates, key starting materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) -- all essential raw materials needed to manufacture medicines from China

