  • Sunday, August 9, 2020

Big push for indigenisation of defense production in India

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Suriya, Aug 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM.

  Aug 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM #1
    Suriya

    Suriya SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,755
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,598 / -11
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India










     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM #2
    Suriya

    Suriya SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,755
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,598 / -11
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India








     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM #3
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,328
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,447 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    This push will meet a disaster if some of the weapons in the list which Police also uses are not bought by local Police in large numbers along with Armored Vechiles.
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 10:25 AM #4
    Suriya

    Suriya SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,755
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,598 / -11
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation.
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 10:39 AM #5
    Suriya

    Suriya SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,755
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,598 / -11
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 10:48 AM #6
    Bilal.

    Bilal. SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,613
    Joined:
    Aug 9, 2013
    Ratings:
    +9 / 4,018 / -0
    Where is the list
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM #7
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,609
    Joined:
    May 20, 2011
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,005 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    But I thought Indians had been producing every arm under the sun Indigenously for decades.
    The Indians had been telling us this for years that Pakistan is useless while Indian produce its own armaments. :agree::haha:
     
