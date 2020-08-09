Big push for indigenisation of defense production in India

Separate names with a comma.
This push will meet a disaster if some of the weapons in the list which Police also uses are not bought by local Police in large numbers along with Armored Vechiles.
The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation.
A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year.
Where is the list
But I thought Indians had been producing every arm under the sun Indigenously for decades.
The Indians had been telling us this for years that Pakistan is useless while Indian produce its own armaments.