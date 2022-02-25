What's new

Big PSL 7 Final: Lahore Qalandar vs Multan Sultan : The Ultimate Final at Gaddaffi Stadium Lahore

Big PSL Final: Lahore Qalandar vs Multan Sultan - two Punjab teams in the Ultimate Final at the Gaddaffi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore Qalandar is now for second time in the Final of Pakistan Super League. Both teams belong from the largest Punjab Province of Pakistan. Multan Sultan are the current defending 'Champions' of PSL Trophy.

Clash of titans where Muhammad Rizwan's Multan Sultan men will face Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandar.

Extra ordinary victory by Lahore Qalandar over Islamabad United, sealed place in the Final.



 
_NOBODY_ said:
Probably Multan as they have been unstoppable this year but you never know, maybe Lahore will shock everyone.
Click to expand...

Yes, given Multan form, they can be the Champions again, but Lahore can upset anyone with especially this shock victory!!!
 

