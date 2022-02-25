Big PSL 7 Final: Lahore Qalandar vs Multan Sultan : The Ultimate Final at Gaddaffi Stadium Lahore

Big PSL Final: Lahore Qalandar vs Multan Sultan - two Punjab teams in the Ultimate Final at the Gaddaffi Stadium, Lahore.



Lahore Qalandar is now for second time in the Final of Pakistan Super League. Both teams belong from the largest Punjab Province of Pakistan. Multan Sultan are the current defending 'Champions' of PSL Trophy.



Clash of titans where Muhammad Rizwan's Multan Sultan men will face Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandar.



Extra ordinary victory by Lahore Qalandar over Islamabad United, sealed place in the Final.







