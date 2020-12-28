AZADPAKISTAN2009
Big Picture 2020 , The Silent War in Balochistan by Enemy India & External Players
The impact of information war can be determined by fact that UK's Prime Minister thought that Punjab's Sikh Freedom movement is tied to India-Pakistan , Kashmir issue show cases , how the Pakistani Narrative is making the Western Media
The Third Dimension of war fare is that search engines are actively promoting "Anti Pakistani Material at top of searches ", the anti Pakistani news articles are promptly appearing at top of search engines
The way I see it a slow , narrative is being constructed against Pakistan , with the lingering Sword of FATF , as well against Pakistan , the FATF dimenion is yet another soft mechanism which is being put in place
Most people would also be aware of the fake stories against China
These stories are made up to develop a divide between China/Pakistan's friendship
- Recently we also saw some Sanctions Against Pakistan's Top Ally Turkey to weaken Pakistan's core friends
- We also say a soft mechanism , to see Malaysian Leader who supported Pakistan removed from Power up in Malaysia
- Many Attempts were made to soften up Pakistan-China Friendship but China-Pakistan have strongly rejected that move, there have been many attempts to disrupt Pakistan-China Friendship with fake stories about Muslim Oppressions in Pakistan.
- Currently there is strong focus to disrupt Pakistan-Saudi Ties , and general Pakistan's standing with Arab world
