Big Picture 2020 , The Silent War in Balochistan by Enemy India

Big Picture 2020 , The Silent War in Balochistan by Enemy India & External Players


biggametimeline.png



The impact of information war can be determined by fact that UK's Prime Minister thought that Punjab's Sikh Freedom movement is tied to India-Pakistan , Kashmir issue show cases , how the Pakistani Narrative is making the Western Media


The Third Dimension of war fare is that search engines are actively promoting "Anti Pakistani Material at top of searches ", the anti Pakistani news articles are promptly appearing at top of search engines


The way I see it a slow , narrative is being constructed against Pakistan , with the lingering Sword of FATF , as well against Pakistan , the FATF dimenion is yet another soft mechanism which is being put in place


  • Recently we also saw some Sanctions Against Pakistan's Top Ally Turkey to weaken Pakistan's core friends
  • We also say a soft mechanism , to see Malaysian Leader who supported Pakistan removed from Power up in Malaysia
  • Many Attempts were made to soften up Pakistan-China Friendship but China-Pakistan have strongly rejected that move, there have been many attempts to disrupt Pakistan-China Friendship with fake stories about Muslim Oppressions in Pakistan.
  • Currently there is strong focus to disrupt Pakistan-Saudi Ties , and general Pakistan's standing with Arab world


Most people would also be aware of the fake stories against China
These stories are made up to develop a divide between China/Pakistan's friendship
FAKESTORIESAGAINSTCHINA.png
 
What has Pakistan done about it?

Pakistan doesn't even have a simple govt run english news channel like press tv, RT or trt let alone an army of tech experts

Pakistan is so behind in 5th Gen warfare.

This job needs to be done by domestic intelligence agencies which are non existent. Someone like FSB or IRGC in Pakistan is needed.
 
RAW really is a powerful organisation, I guess. Its seriously undervalued in India.
 
Pakistan has already detected the active push on social media with fake profiles to create a Sectarian divide
where fake ID holders pretend to be Sunni or Shia and create flame bait posts in order to spread anger and discontent

Enemy India has been active specially after getting their butts kicked by Chinese Soldiers

And impactful answer is needed against the soft war being run by India


This time they will kick their butt's kicked by both Pakistan/Chinese Soldiers + Kashmiri and Sikh brothers
 
Role Google playing in spreading Anti Pakistan Material
1609171322826.png


1609171533966.png




So the top 2-3 Pages are loaded with Indian / iSRAELI content against Pakistan


It seems that Pakistani Narrative is not reaching the general public outside in world


News Reports being carried out by Good Old "Voice of America"
1609172258807.png





These news agencies are all distributing content which creates a very negative impression of Pakistan
 
The Objective of Information war is simple impact the perception of people of world against Pakistan
and build up a slow 10-15 years worth of narrative against Pakistan , so people of world would immediately identify Pakistan has a Troubled , mismanaged society
NarrativeAgainstPakisatn.png


The Soft warfare , damages Pakistan's Reputation on Global scale

a) Impacts Trade
b) Impacts Tourism
c) Impacts Support for Pakistan on Global Agenda


This Narrative can't be countered unless Pakistan's Media and Pakistan's official Press Release steps up the game and ensure proper communication is circulated so our Positive stories also hit the market
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Role Google playing in spreading Anti Pakistan Material
View attachment 700797

View attachment 700799



So the top 2-3 Pages are loaded with Indian / iSRAELI content against Pakistan


It seems that Pakistani Narrative is not reaching the general public outside in world


News Reports being carried out by Good Old "Voice of America"
View attachment 700809




These news agencies are all distributing content which creates a very negative impression of Pakistan
The answer is counter actions.

Will Pakistan spend some money on RT, Press Tv, TRT, and its own new govt channel for better coverage.

Secondly, why not collaborate with China as both are targets. CGTN (China Global Television Network) is an excellent platform.

Try to bring google, facebook, twitter, youtube offices and staff as much as you can in pakistan.

There are tons of NGOs and lobby groups who can be used you need to pay them and see the result.

But if priorities are maryam nawaz, nothing can be done.
 
In present day and age we need a Ministry which becomes an extension of Government's voice and Military's voice on Web
The current media news we have is only circulated with in the context of our own country , either done in local language and no one outside of Pakistan understand what is being discussed

We need our own RT or Aljazeera like voice on Global world media

The American Search Engines are expected they will be manipulated as these engines have ability to move up / move down stories based on political agenda
 
India's decision to draw first in post WoT cold war is a historic moment in world history as captured by the silicon age.
 
