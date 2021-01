Requirements for acquiring nationality

He/she shall renounce his/her nationality of origin or any other nationality he/she holds. He/she shall be proficient in Arabic. He/she shall have a lawful source of income. He/she shall hold an educational qualification. He/she shall be of good reputation and good conduct. He/she shall not have been convicted for a felony or misdemeanour involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, unless rehabilitated. He/shall obtain security approval. He/she shall swear allegiance to the UAE.

Oh come on ! you guys are being a bit over the top dramatic ! I am sure it will be a calculated process.I think both the UAE government and Emiratis want the same thing. We want to grow 50 folds in the next 30 years. This is quite impossible with SUCH a low Emirati population. 1 million Emiratis, less than half at working age. We don't want to walk, run, jump. We want to fly. This cannot be achieved unless we bring in people from all over the world who meet the criteriaNationality shall be granted to the applicant in accordance with the following conditions: