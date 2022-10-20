What's new

Big industries turn around with 3.9% output growth

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,607
20
27,093
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666258755589.png

Pakistan’s big manufacturing industries including readymade garments, fertiliser and iron and steel have surprisingly turned around as their output grew 3.9% in August compared to July, ending a four-month downtrend.

Goods production by large industries, however, showed a small recovery of 0.6% in August when compared with the same month of last year. It came at a time when a number of industrial units were lying closed and others had reduced output in the wake of government’s measures to cool down the overheated economy.

“LSMI (Large-Scale Manufacturing Index) increased by 0.6% in August 2022 when compared with August 2021 and rose by 3.9% when compared with July 2022,” Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

However, in the first two months (Jul-Aug) of current fiscal year, the LSM output dropped by 0.4% year-on-year.

The monthly Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM) was calculated at 114.8 for August 2022. For Jul-Aug 2022, it stood at 112.6, according to the PBS.

In Jul-Aug 2022, garments production grew by 5.3% year-on-year while iron and steel output rose by 0.5%. On the contrary, the production of petroleum products dropped by 1.2%, cement manufacturing fell by 2% and fertiliser output decreased by 0.2%.

Experts said the year-on-year growth of 0.6% in large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output in August was in line with expectation.

The market had anticipated that the LSM sector would either achieve breakeven, shrink somewhat or grow slightly in August. “This (0.6%) is not a meaningful growth,” Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas said while talking to The Express Tribune.

The nominal growth came in the wake of a low base effect (significantly low production in the same month of last year).

“LSM output is expected to remain low due to overall economic slowdown over four months (Sept-Dec),” he said. “The sector is projected to achieve a meaningful turnaround after December 2022.”

The government has been able to restrict the import bill through administrative controls aimed at preventing a fast decline in the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves.

The reserves have depleted by around $9 billion in the past 10 months due to heavy import payments and foreign debt repayments. At present, they stand below $8 billion covering less than six weeks of imports.

The government had set the economic growth target at 5% for FY23 before the floods caused widespread devastation. The World Bank now projects the country’s GDP growth in the range of 1.4-2.4%.

The State Bank has revised downwards its growth projection to 2% compared to 3-4% before floods.
tribune.com.pk

Big industries turn around with 3.9% output growth | The Express Tribune

With this expansion, LSM sector ends four-month losing streak
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
GEMINI

GEMINI

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 22, 2010
97
0
87
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nothing to be happy for, this quarter of the year is going to be bad for large industries reasons being
1- 2 major fertilizer companies going for long shut downs in oct - november. third one in January to march, causing fertilizer shortage for wheat crop.
2- The rising fertilizer prices and resulting less sales are causing production limits already.
3- Our efficient Govt. is working to cut their energy lines (however independant they are including Mari) towards domestic use. Expect a special action in this regard killing whatever of heavy chemical industry is left.
4- Rising energy cost has caused textile to loose competetiveness.
5- gas and energy shortage in winter is going to be worse, GOvt. cannot hold domestic pressure and shall work to cut supplies to industry. Popular decisions are easy to make but they damage the most.
6- state bank have put a stop to spares and raw materials import even services import of as low as a few thousand dollors making life of the industry difficult but still we are importing cars, cheese and alot of other stuff. Wrong priorities.

I have never seen such foolish decisions in my industrial experience.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Big industries output rise 8.6%
Replies
0
Views
271
hydrabadi_arab
H
Maula Jatt
  • Article
LSMI grows 7pc in 3 quarters, 26.9pc in March 2022
Replies
0
Views
247
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
CrazyZ
Large scale manufacturing grows 7.6pc in 7 months
Replies
3
Views
429
AZ1
AZ1
onebyone
China August industrial output, retail sales growth beat forecasts
Replies
0
Views
126
onebyone
onebyone
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
High input prices, gas shortage drag down LSM growth by 1.19 per cent
Replies
2
Views
410
Black Tornado
Black Tornado

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom