1) A few sorties of this,and Chinese can easily be landing armoured formations this ahead.

2) Troops being bought ahead to beef up deployment in near future at LAC. China may have agreed to move back a little but that didn’t mean it’ll stop strengthening its positions on Chinese side. And this location ( Ngari airport) is hardly 250 km from Pangong lake.

3)These could also be construction workers and equipment in bulk to speed up the defences and construction being built up on LAC. China would want to finish it all beside winters sets in.

4)More supplies and ammo for the frontline formations facing India.



Some Indian defence analyst do predict a showdown in the next few months as the weather will favour the PLA!

Whatever the actual reason maybe, the psychological effect of the Standoff will plaque the Indians for times to come.