Big Day Tomorrow: Advice from Mother of Nation

Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Not using title granted by Establishment) and Fatima Ali Jinnah were both sidelines by "Establishment & Group" of families , after they passed away and were no longer a threat to Reign over Pakistan , titles were granted to them by the "Families" who still continue to Suck the blood out of Pakistan



Yes Mohammad Ali Jinnah died on road , while coming on emergency health visit to Sindh

and instead of using Air Ambulance he was transported via road where his vehicle "Mysteriously" stopped working in middle of Summer , this is our History . Treatment of TB was well known in Europe best means was to live clean environment and eat nutritional meals



One of most important people in Pakistan was being taken to Hospital and the British Born Officer did not bother to bring backup vehicles , even when the whole unit was aware 3-4 hours ahead of his arrival to be "ready" it was an emergency



Today what we call Establishment yesterday they were called similar names

The "CARE TAKERS" the ones who "Worried Most" for Pakistan. The "Planners" the ones who planned 4-5 year plans. The ASIAN Tiger plans , what happened ? 1971 and we were relegated as bottom feeders in Asia



It was same argument post Pakistan's creation , the Job was done , now the "Families" wanted to divide the pie among themselves , and Mohammad Ali Jinnah was sidelined to Quetta of all the miserable places in world with harsh weather , when most people treated TB with , fresh air and Moderate climate , like found in Northern Pakistan



Fatima Jinnah's unfortunately was under impression the vote was impartial , and people's voting was not rigged , even with more popular vote , she lost due to to a system which allowed a less popular figure to come to power , because he felt being a Man he was Superior to a Women



Obviously people like me were mostly not even aware of Fatima Jinnah's Loss in Rigged Elections because our parents do not talk about it they carry the burden with them and memories and the memories of loss of East Pakistan , a Painful loss with them



Pakistan's Class room books do not cover these historical realities



I watch faces of my parents glued to TV , in their twilight years still connected to Pakistan still wanting to see a Honest Person Like Imran Khan prevail





City like Karachi is flooded due to Rains and imcompetence of Bhutto Clan





Remember folks this is the final curtain call



The "Srilankan" Approach follows after that be ready to Take back your country