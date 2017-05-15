What's new

Big changes to citizenship test puts emphasis on Australian values

DavidsSling

Sep 30, 2019
Australia's citizenship test is being revamped, with the Federal Government introducing extra questions on the nation's values.

From mid-November, five of the 20 multiple choice questions will test potential citizens about the values of mutual respect, equality and democracy.
Candidates will be required to pass all the questions on national values.

It is the first upgrade to the test in more than a decade.

A file photo from this year's Australia Day citizenship ceremony in Canberra. Changes to the test will include more questions about Australian values. (Getty)

Examples of the new questions include: Why is it important all citizens vote?; Should all people in Australian make an effort to learn English?; In Australia, do religious laws override Australian law?

Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said the new questions were an important addition to the test.

"Our Australian values are important. They have helped shape our country and they are the reason why so many people want to become Australian citizens," Mr Tudge said.


Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said the new questions will be more meaningful for potential citizens. (60 Minutes)


"The updated citizenship test will have new and more meaningful questions that require potential citizens to understand and commit to our values like freedom of speech, mutual respect, equality of opportunity, the importance of democracy and the rule of law."

There will be no changes to the English language or residency requirements for citizenship.

Despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 85,000 people have become Australian citizens since March 31.

www.9news.com.au

Big changes to Australian citizenship test

www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
Uguduwa

Uguduwa

Nov 19, 2019
Like being criminals who got kicked out from the original country, being able to kill aborigines with no regrets etc.?
 
