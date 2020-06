A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., April 28, 2020, to support a Bomber Task Force mission in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Nicolas Erwin)



11 Jun 2020

By Col. Beth Makros





Col. Beth Makros is commander of the Air Force’s 608th Air Operations Center.



Change has come to the way the U.S. Air Force provides bomber support to geographical combatant commands. Within the last 40 days, Air Force Global Strike Command bombers have launched from the continental U.S. (CONUS) to support global operations into European and Indo-Pacific theaters on eight higher-headquarters missions, with 21 bomber aircraft flying missions ranging from 24 to more than 32 hours.

To be fair, Air Force bombers have flown long-duration missions for decades, but now launching bomber missions from home stations into the South China Sea, Arctic Region or Black Sea have become a weekly occurrence. The transition from Continuous Bomber Presence (CBP) to the CONUS-based Bomber Task Force (BTF) approach provides an opportunity for long-range strike to demonstrate its flexibility to meet geographic combatant commanders' objectives while saving critical operational funds. At the nexus of these missions sits a team of long-range strike experts who serve as the connective tissue across multiple air operations centers to ensure mission success.



The integration and execution of airpower across geographic boundaries is second nature to long-range strike aircraft planners and aircrew. Missions are planned, coordinated and executed by a small but agile team in the 608 Air Operations Center at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The mission of the 608th AOC is to execute operational command and control while coordinating global support for BTF missions. Those missions provide national decision-makers and geographic combatant commanders flexible long-range strike options without having the logistics tail of deploying aircraft and airmen into theater.



While flawless execution gives the appearance of simplicity, these sorties are anything but. They require a Herculean effort of detailed planning and coordination between multiple AOCs, often crossing into other nations' airspace, requiring diplomatic clearances and international airspace reservations. In execution, if one piece of the plan goes awry, it can have significant implications on the planned strategic message to our adversaries, as well as allies and partners.