Big boost for road, railway

The government has earmarked over Tk 47,500 crore this year, which was over Tk 33,300 last year.

Allocation in the road transport and highways division was Tk 12,077 crore last year, which has been proposed at Tk 19,700 crore this year -- a hike of over Tk 7,600 crore.

An allocation of Tk 16,000 crore has been proposed for railways, which was about Tk 12,000 crore last year.

the allocation for bridge development was about Tk 6,500 crore, which is over Tk 8,400 crore this year.