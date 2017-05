ISLAMABAD – Retired Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib has rubbished the claims of Indian media that he has admitted that the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured in Iran.In an exclusive talk with Daily Pakistan, the retired general vehemently rejected the claims of story published in India Today titled ‘ Big blow for Pakistan: Ex-ISI official admits Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured from Iran ‘, that claimed that the former ISI official (Amjad Shoaib is not an ex-ISI officer) admitted that Jadhav was arrested from Iran, an argument that India maintains in the International Court of Justice in its defence.He said the Indian publication did not approach him before publishing the story and based its claims on the doctored clip, adding they took his statements out of the reference and context. He said that in the show which the clip is taken from, he actually meant that Jadhav was headquartered in Iran, which Jadhav has confessed himself.There is a clip circulating in Indian media where his quote is clipped and is taken out of context.Giving credence to his stance, the general maintained that had the spy been arrested from inside of Iran, there would have been a protest from the Iranian government and a diplomatic pressure on Pakistan for carrying out the operation in a sovereign country’s territory – which did not happen. “Indian media, by taking my clip out of context is trying to frame it in such a way that makes me look like saying that we captured him from inside of Iran when I meant that he came from Iran and we captured him.”“They have done it to me in the past too,” He said. “In a TV show, I once had said ‘Only China will benefit from CPEC if Pakistan does not do its homework’, however, Indian media ran the story that a retired Pakistani General is saying that ‘Only China will benefit from CPEC’ changing the whole meaning of my statement,” he added.On the other hand, some in Pakistan were quick to jump on Gen Shoaib’s statement like what he has said was the conclusive proof that Jadhav was arrested from India.