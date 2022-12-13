What's new

Big 💥 Bang 💥 Boom 💥Video of fight b/w Indian 🇮🇳 & Chinese 🇨🇳 Soldiers from same area where clash happened on 9th Dec 👀😯😳

Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,965
-18
24,005
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So this shows about 40 or 50 Chinese completely surrounded and yet 1 Indian can be seen walking away with a bloody nose. The jndiabs also have the high ground and clearly the aggressive party

More to come I am 100% sure
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,501
2
4,723
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
This is not fake shoot pics and DHA army. Cheerleaders here are most brainwashed on this forum.
This is Indian army. They die like warrior even if they loose.
Pakistani members here are in coma now after watching this reality in video. 🤣🤣
Click to expand...
Least demented Indian
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,965
-18
24,005
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
This is not fake shoot pics and DHA army. Cheerleaders here are most brainwashed on this forum.
This is Indian army. They die like warrior even if they loose.
Pakistani members here are in coma now after watching this reality in video. 🤣🤣
Click to expand...
The dha army that took all of Pakistan and Northern areas and Kashmir from you. The one that in the last encounter gage you tea? That dha army ?
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,349
0
7,899
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
This is not fake shoot pics and DHA army. Cheerleaders here are most brainwashed on this forum.
This is Indian army. They die like warrior even if they loose.
Pakistani members here are in coma now after watching this reality in video. 🤣🤣
Click to expand...


You run away from other threads when confronted with proof and asked questions and pop up like a Herpes on other forums to praise RSS and Modi….
True Indian you are …:

May be Indian smelled so bad that Chinese decided to back off
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,349
0
7,899
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Now expect Modi to claim that his RSS was actually at the front fighting Cheenea and we defeated the enemy….. few movies will be made and chaka dance performed with some cow dung cakes .
 
A

alikazmi007

FULL MEMBER
Oct 20, 2006
328
1
419
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
can't wait to see a new Bollywood movie on this, with Ajay Devgun leading the charge and killing 700 Chinese soldiers, of course, its gonna have overhyped patriotic scenes with some Indian mothers crying and certainly have a couple of slutty dance numbers in there (how else you'd make a Bollywood movie).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 20, Members: 14, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom