Hey PDF members, i have opened this thread to discuss the differences between Pakistani Pashtuns and Afghani Pashtuns. I know that according to durrand line agreement between British government and Afghan ruler of that time, Abdul rehman khan pashtuns got divided on eastern side and western side of durrand line but still paksitani pashtuns tribes like yousafzais,bangash,hoti,khattak tanoli,swati,afridi,kakar, taraqai,parachgaan,durrani,jahagiri and many more are different than afghani pashtuns in the way that Pakistani pashtuns had come to this region with muslim invaders or had invaded and settled in area now known as K.P.K but afghanis didn't do any such thing infact they are nomadic people and have nothing to be proud of. Furthuremore in 1947 pakistani pashtuns fully supported the cause of pakistan and fought kashmir war whereas afghanis were claiming the N.W.F.P and balochistan region.

So i'll ask my pdf members espacially pakhtun to provide input and put some more light in this matter. My sincerest appeal espacially to indian members is to be objective and realistic if guys have to troll then kindly avoid posting your comment over here.

"Zama nagyali pakhtano roaro za staso akhpala salam warkama ao pakhair raglay"

Thank you so much and looking forward for your reply.

