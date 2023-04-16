What's new

Bidyanondo - Fraudulent Charity - Hindutva Agenda in Bangladesh

leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,514
0
3,652
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Bidyanondo is a fraudulent charity who preyed on the emotion of millions of Bangladeshis within and outside Bangladesh to raise funds. But now their real agenda is coming to light with more and more people calling out their fraudulent activities. As the video illustrates below, it is a state sponsored fraud. They used their Hindutva connection in BAL government to use the police and military to participate in their so called charitable activities for photo op to gain people's trust. In reality, there is a vast discrepancy between the money they raise from individuals and the activity they really do.

The following video from Pinaki Bhattacharya is one that summarizes the case with Bidyanondo and it's Hindutva links. Although the financial statement interpretation in the video is not up to mark. But it drives the point how this is a state sponsored scam and the Hindutva connection.


Since the mainstream media is absolutely quiet on this, people are doing their own investigation. Following are some images from this fraudulent organization's own Facebook page, where it is clear they have repurposed the same image to demonstrate a large volume of charitable activities undertaken.

Example-1: using photo editing to use the same photo to manipulate people into thinking they have been buying cows to donate to needy families in two separate occasions.

FB_IMG_1681661267438.jpg


Example-2: same cow shown twice to have been sacrificed to feed people.

FB_IMG_1681661258155.jpg


Example-3: claiming they made accessories out of burnt clothes in BongoBazaar fire to sell for charity. Turned out to be stolen image from an online shop. When people called it out, they posted an apology too on their page.

FB_IMG_1681661241801.jpg


Please don't waste your hard earned money for Zakaat on this fraudulent organization with a sinister agenda.

I personally know people including myself who had been emotionally duped by their social media posts and participation of state authority in thinking this is a legitimate charity.

But as it turns out morally bankrupt people have completely ruined Bangladesh.

Kudos to the Ulema who had recently ruled Bidyanondo is not Zakaat eligible because they have been known to build Hindu temples and arrange Hindu festivals, which led to this widespread discussion and increased scrutiny of their activities and nefarious agenda.

Please note: all the above reference materials are in Bengali, unable to provide any translation at this time.
 

