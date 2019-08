ISLAMABAD.:



Two joint-venture groups on Wednesday submitted technical and financial bids to the Water and Power and Development Authority (Wapda) for the construction of dam part for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.





China Gazebo Group Company and GRC — Power Construction Corporation of China and FWO — are the two groups. Both are composed of a foreign company and a home company.



The bid opening committee opened the technical bid in the presence of the representatives of the companies included in the joint venture.



The scrutiny of the technical bids will be carried out in light of the bidding documents, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) and rules and regulations regarding the Pakistan Engineering Council.



On the completion of the process, the financial bid of the joint venture that stands up to the required conditions and quality will be opened.



In light of the Supreme Court’s decision and the federal government’s priority, Wapda is constructing the Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam hydropower project.



Work on Mohmand Dam has been started since May, while work will soon start on the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, which has been divided into two parts.