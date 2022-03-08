What's new

Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance

Biden's Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance

Biden administration’s move to block Russia’s access to its dollar reserves means the post-war financial system will never be the same
By WILLIAM PESEKMARCH 8, 2022
Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine aim to financially cripple Moscow. Image: Twitter / Epoch Times / Shutterstock

In the 1960s, French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously said that issuing the globe’s undisputed reserve currency gave Washington “exorbitant privilege.” In the last week, Joe Biden has proved d’Estaing understated the case quite significantly.
Dylan Grice, a UK hedge fund manager at Calderwood Capital, speaks for many when he says he’s “never seen weaponization of money on this scale before.” And then, the kicker: “You only get to play the card once,” Grice warned. “It’s a turning point in monetary history: The end of USD hegemony.”
Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance

In the 1960s, French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously said that issuing the globe’s undisputed reserve currency gave Washington “exorbitant privilege.” In the last week, Joe Biden…
currency was never meant to be a commodity but was meant to be a medium of exchange for commodities. making usd the global reserves currency has had the dastardly side effect of the currency becoming a commodity in itself. Russia's complete disregard for usd's fake identity as a commodity has given the world two choices (needless to say, I'm simplifying):

1. forget about Russian oil & gas, run your car by lighting u.s. dollars in your gas tank and heat your homes by burning dollars in your furnace.

2. forget about u.s. dollars and get something real and usable like oil and gas to run your cars and heat your homes.
 
Biden's Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance

Biden administration’s move to block Russia’s access to its dollar reserves means the post-war financial system will never be the same
By WILLIAM PESEKMARCH 8, 2022
Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine aim to financially cripple Moscow. Image: Twitter / Epoch Times / Shutterstock

In the 1960s, French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously said that issuing the globe’s undisputed reserve currency gave Washington “exorbitant privilege.” In the last week, Joe Biden has proved d’Estaing understated the case quite significantly.
Dylan Grice, a UK hedge fund manager at Calderwood Capital, speaks for many when he says he’s “never seen weaponization of money on this scale before.” And then, the kicker: “You only get to play the card once,” Grice warned. “It’s a turning point in monetary history: The end of USD hegemony.”
Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance

In the 1960s, French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously said that issuing the globe’s undisputed reserve currency gave Washington “exorbitant privilege.” In the last week, Joe Biden…
opinions are dime a dozen
 
Sanctions on Russia will make other countries think backup plans.i am supper sure Russian Chinese trade follow by Iran n pakistan will be in Chinese Cruncy. Usa is destroying its own system.Dollar was pivot point. Now many countries will back up in gold n Chinese Cruncy.
 

