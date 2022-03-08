Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance​

Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominanceBiden administration’s move to block Russia’s access to its dollar reserves means the post-war financial system will never be the same
By WILLIAM PESEKMARCH 8, 2022
Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine aim to financially cripple Moscow. Image: Twitter / Epoch Times / Shutterstock
In the 1960s, French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing famously said that issuing the globe’s undisputed reserve currency gave Washington “exorbitant privilege.” In the last week, Joe Biden has proved d’Estaing understated the case quite significantly.
Dylan Grice, a UK hedge fund manager at Calderwood Capital, speaks for many when he says he’s “never seen weaponization of money on this scale before.” And then, the kicker: “You only get to play the card once,” Grice warned. “It’s a turning point in monetary history: The end of USD hegemony.”
