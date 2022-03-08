Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance​

currency was never meant to be a commodity but was meant to be a medium of exchange for commodities. making usd the global reserves currency has had the dastardly side effect of the currency becoming a commodity in itself. Russia's complete disregard for usd's fake identity as a commodity has given the world two choices (needless to say, I'm simplifying):



1. forget about Russian oil & gas, run your car by lighting u.s. dollars in your gas tank and heat your homes by burning dollars in your furnace.



2. forget about u.s. dollars and get something real and usable like oil and gas to run your cars and heat your homes.