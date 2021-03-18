Biden's Hypocrisy: Putin is a Killer But Modi is a US Ally

Friendships/Alliances of convince and use and abuse as long as anyone can help to full fill US agenda they will grant even scums the media accolade of Sainthood that's the hallmark of US interests. Yesterday Saddam, Gadhafi, AL- Bashire were all friends name the few but when they fulfilled their purpose latter on put down like dogs, loyalty paid back in US way. Killer like Modi's who are roaming on this planet thinking they can behave like wolves and think they will get away with that, don't realised the law of nature when law of man can't reach the barbarians poetic justice will. Modi just have to enjoy the limelight for few more years till he meets his natural end.