Biden's coronavirus advisor says the U.S. should go into national lockdown for four to six WEEKS to avoid 'covid hell' and the administration can borr

Biden's coronavirus advisor says the U.S. should go into national lockdown for four to six WEEKS to avoid 'covid hell' and the administration can borrow money to pay wages while businesses are closed

Dr. Michael Osterholm suggests the U.S. should go into a four- to six-week national lockdown to combat the spike in coronavirus cases

He warns it is needed to stop the country entering 'Covid hell' during the next few months, which he says will be the 'darkest of the pandemic'

Osterholm claims it is the best way to keep deaths and hospitalizations down as the country awaits a vaccine

He also claims that the economy can still be revived before a vaccine is distributed, even if this lockdown is enforced

The Biden advisor states that the U.S. could borrow the money to pay wages while businesses are forced to close

Osterholm was announced as a member of Joe Biden's coronavirus task force by the transition team on Monday

