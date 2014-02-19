Biden won US presidency. What does that mean for East Asia?

My bet:
the US will rejoin Tpp.
Thanks heavens Vietnam as Tpp member is offered a huge opportunity.
We will export cars. We will flood the US with cheap but high quality products.
What are your bets?
