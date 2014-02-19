Biden won US presidency. What does that mean for East Asia?

What's new

My bet:

the US will rejoin Tpp.
Thanks heavens Vietnam as Tpp member is offered a huge opportunity.
We will export cars. We will flood the US with cheap but high quality products.

What are your bets?
www.cnbc.com

Biden would want the U.S. to rejoin Trans-Pacific Partnership, leading China watcher says

The U.S. election is still very much in play, but a victory by Joe Biden would likely see him wanting the U.S. back in the TPP in some new form, says a Harvard professor.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
