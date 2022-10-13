Biden warns US faces ‘decisive decade’ in rivalry with China ​

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

October 13, 2022 04:07 JSTJoe Biden warned that the United States faces a “decisive decade” in its rivalry with China, as he unveiled a National Security Strategy that singled out Beijing as having the intent and capacity to remake the global order.In a first-of-its-kind document of his presidency, Biden wrote on Wednesday that his administration has been “clear about the scope and seriousness” of the challenge to the international order from China and Russia.“China has the intent and, increasingly, the ability to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global playing field in its favour,” Biden wrote in the preface to the 48-page document.The National Security Strategy said the United States faced two strategic challenges: post-Cold War competition between major powers and transnational challenges ranging from climate change to global health issues.“We now stand at an inflection point, where the choices we make and the priorities we pursue today will set us on a path that will define our competitive position well into the future,” she said.Speaking about the strategy, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described China as “the most important geopolitical challenge.” The document said that while Russia poses an “immediate and continuing” threat, it “lacks the overall capabilities of the People’s Republic of China.” [People’s Republic of China]”.“We will prioritize maintaining a lasting competitive advantage over the People’s Republic of China while constraining Russia, which remains very dangerous,” she said.In his introduction, Biden said Russia had “shattered the peace in Europe” and endangered the non-proliferation regime with its “reckless nuclear threats”.Biden’s security strategy, which comes five years after then-President Donald Trump launched his National Security Strategy, outlines the strategic challenges facing the country and the top priorities of US national security officials.The document said the United States was trying to support a “free, open, prosperous and secure international order” amid growing challenges from authoritarian regimes.Washington will attempt to achieve this goal by investing in American power and influence, building strong alliances to “shape the global strategic environment,” and strengthening the military to ensure it is “prepared for an era of strategic competition with major powers.”The focus on China comes as relations between Washington and Beijing are at their worst point since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1979. The United States is concerned about everything from the rapid modernization of the Chinese military to its aggressive activity around Taiwan.To illustrate rising tensions, China in August conducted large-scale military exercises, including firing missiles over Taiwan for the first time, in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.China accuses the United States of interfering in its internal affairs and forging alliances with its anti-Chinese allies. In recent days, Beijing has criticized Washington for imposing export controls aimed at slowing Chinese advances in artificial intelligence, supercomputers and advanced chips.Sullivan said export controls were part of what he called a “small yard, high fence” strategy by creating “choke points” for important US technologies.“We’re doing it right now,” Sullivan said. “The foundational technologies should be within that arena and the fence should be high because our strategic competitors should not be able to exploit US and allied technologies to undermine US and allied security.”Presenting China as the most serious challenge, the document said the United States would act to ensure that it “outperforms the People’s Republic of China in technological, economic, political, military, intelligence, and global governance.”But, she added, China is central to the global economy and important in helping address cross-border issues such as climate change. She said the US and China should be able to “coexist peacefully”.“We are not looking to turn the competition into a confrontation or a new Cold War,” Sullivan said.The document comes days before Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third term as China’s leader at the 20th Communist Party Congress. US and Chinese officials are also negotiating a possible personal meeting between Biden and Xi when they attend the G-20 summit in Bali next month.It was expected to be published earlier this year but was postponed due to the war in Ukraine. The administration will soon release two related documents – the National Defense Strategy and the Nuclear Posture Review, which will define the conditions under which America will use nuclear weapons.Emphasizing the growing challenge posed by China, which is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, the document said that by 2030, the United States would “for the first time . . . need to deter two major nuclear powers, each of which will deploy modern global and regional nuclear powers.” and varied.”