Biden vows to cement partnership with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have congratulated President Arif Alvi on the 81st Pakistan Day, reported the Geo News on Tuesday. Joe Biden, in his message, expressed his resolve to strengthen partnership with Pakistan in future."We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change," said Biden in a letter to President Arif Alvi.Biden said the Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity. President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Pakistan Day to President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russian Embassy in Pakistan said on Twitter.Earlier, spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistan Day. In his congratulatory message, Li Keqiang said the favourable development trend of the China-Pakistan all weather strategic cooperative partnership has been maintained. The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has yielded significant results and the CPEC has now entered a new phase of high-quality development. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Imran Khan to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields so that both countries and people can benefit from it," he added.Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina said that Dhaka was committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbours, including Islamabad. In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, she said, “The existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have immense potential to deepen and diversify in future.”“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, to the government and the people of Pakistan, our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day," reads the letter."Both of our peoples could benefit from the shared journey towards development and peace," it says. "I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Pakistan," it adds.