What's new

Biden turns to China. China snubs US, says 'he who tied bell to the tiger must take it off'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,870
-5
88,123
Country
China
Location
China

China snubs US, says 'he who tied bell to the tiger must take it off'​

Mar 20, 2022, 06:21 IST
90329681.jpg

US and China issued separate statements following a virtual dialogue between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping (File photo)

WASHINGTON: "He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off" and "It takes two hands to clap." With these simple dictums, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday rejected US President Joe Biden's efforts to pressure Beijing into abandoning Russia on the Ukraine issue, while implicitly blaming Washington and its Nato allies for the crisis.

The two aphorisms were cited in a 1030-word Chinese foreign ministry statement after a video call between the two leaders that was an unalloyed take-down of US policies on both the Russia and China fronts. While nearly half the statement dealt with Beijing's unhappiness about what it sees as Washington's shifting sentiment on Taiwan, China also pushed back at the western narrative on blaming only Russia for the crisis, flagging the need to address Russia's security concerns vis-a-vis Nato.

"All sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in having dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace. The US and Nato should also have dialogue with Russia to address the crux of the Ukraine crisis and ease the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine," the Chinese statement said.

Both in its censorious tone and length, the statement offered a sharp contrast to the White House's brief 165-word readout on the call which said "President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia." "He (Biden) described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House statement said, without elaborating on what consequences .

In an apparent rebuff to the threat, China's statement cautioned that "sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions would only make the people suffer." "If further escalated, they could trigger serious crises in global economy... There is always a need for political courage to create space for peace and leave room for political settlement," it said, going out to quote the two Chinese sayings.
In an apparent reference to the Beijing's disquiet over US utterances on Taiwan amid apprehensions in some quarters that China would do a Ukraine on Taiwan, the White House readout said Biden reiterated that US policy on Taiwan has not changed, and he emphasised that the US continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo. An official later said Biden also underscored US concerns about "Beijing's coercive actions across the Taiwan Strait".

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

China snubs US, says 'he who tied bell to the tiger must take it off' - Times of India

US News: WASHINGTON: "He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off" and "It takes two hands to clap.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
44,870
-5
88,123
Country
China
Location
China

Biden turns to China​

Saturday, March 19, 2022
2022_3$largeimg_835187235.jpg

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — Key figures for a war half a world away, President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours on Friday as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China's foreign ministry was the first to issue a readout of the video conversation, deploring “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone's interest,” without assigning any blame to Russia.

Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing's “rhetorical support” of Putin and an “absence of denunciation” of Russia's invasion.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pushed back, calling the US Administration's suggestions that China risks falling on the wrong side of history “overbearing”.

Planning for the leaders' discussion had been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin's prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine were expected to be at the centre of the call.

China on Friday also sought to highlight its calls for negotiations and its donations of humanitarian aid, while accusing the US of provoking Russia and fuelling the conflict by shipping arms to Ukraine. Xi also renewed China's criticism of sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion, according to Chinese State media. As in past, Xi did not use the terms war or invasion to describe Russia's actions.

“As leaders of major countries, we need to consider properly resolving global hot spot issues, and more importantly, global stability and the production and life of billions of people,” he was quoted as saying.

In an attempt to show international support for China's position, state broadcaster CCTV said Xi also discussed Ukraine in phone calls with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, contending the leaders' views were “extremely close”.

The US-China relationship, long fraught, has only become more strained since the start of Biden's presidency. Biden has repeatedly criticised China for military provocations against Taiwan, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and efforts to squelch pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.

But the relationship may have reached a new low with the Russian invasion.

In the days after Putin deployed Russian forces in Ukraine, Xi's Government tried to distance itself from Russia's offensive but avoided criticising Moscow. At other moments, Beijing's actions have been provocative and have included amplifying unverified Russian claims that Ukraine ran chemical and biological weapons labs with US support.

Earlier this week, the US informed Asian and European allies that American intelligence had determined that China had signalled to Russia that it would be willing to provide both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday reiterated that the Biden Administration remains concerned that China is considering providing military equipment to Russia. He said Biden would make clear to Xi “that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs”.

The White House says China has been sending mixed messages about its support for Russia. There were initial signs that Chinese State-owned banks were pulling back from financing Russian activities, according to a senior Biden Administration official who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal analyses. But there have also been public comments by Chinese officials who expressed support for Russia being a strategic partner.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met in Rome earlier this week for an intense, seven-hour talk about the Russian invasion and other issues.
Ahead of the Rome talks, Sullivan said the US wouldn't abide China or any other country helping Russia work around economy-jarring sanctions inflicted by the US and other allies since the February 24 invasion.

Sullivan also said the administration determined China knew that Putin “was planning something” before the invasion of Ukraine, but the Chinese Government “may not have understood the full extent” of what Putin had in mind.

Xi and Putin met in early February, weeks before the invasion, with the Russian leader travelling to Beijing for the start of the Winter Olympics. During Putin's visit, the two leaders issued a 5,000-word statement declaring limitless “friendship”.

Beijing's leadership would like to be supportive of Russia but also recognises how badly the Russian military action is going as an overmatched Ukrainian military has put up stiff resistance, according to a Western official familiar with current intelligence assessments.

The official, who was not authorised to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Beijing is weighing the potential “reputational blowback” of being associated with the Russian camp. The Chinese response to Russia's request for help “is in the process of being formulated”, the official added.

Though seen as siding with Russia, China has also reached out to Ukraine, with its ambassador to the country on Monday quoted as saying: “China is a friendly country for the Ukrainian people. As an ambassador, I can responsibly say that China will forever be a good force for Ukraine, both economically and politically.”

“We have seen how great the unity of the Ukrainian people is, and that means its strength,” Fan Xianrong was quoted by Ukraine's state news service Ukrinform as telling regional authorities in the western city of Kviv, where the Chinese Embassy has relocated to.

In a reminder of China's threat to assert its claim to Taiwan by force, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, just hours before the Biden-Xi call, Taiwan's Defensc Ministry said.

Any conflict over the self-governing island democracy stands to involve the US, which is legally obligated to ensure Taiwan can defend itself and treats threats to the island as matters of “grave concern”.

“The national army's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems are in complete possession of the movements of Chinese ships in the sea and planes in the airspace around the Taiwan Strait to safeguard national security,” the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he had no details about the ship's passage through the strait, but added that “I believe the carrier has its routine training schedule, and it should not be linked with the communication between Chinese and American leaders”.

www.jamaicaobserver.com

Biden turns to China

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — Key figures for a war half a world away, Presi...
www.jamaicaobserver.com www.jamaicaobserver.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call
Replies
3
Views
219
Daniel808
Daniel808
aziqbal
Biden infuriates China by inviting Taiwan to democracy summit
2
Replies
18
Views
763
SuvarnaTeja
S
onebyone
Good News As Ukraine crisis deepens, China lifts all wheat-import restrictions on Russia
Replies
11
Views
698
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
K
  • Article
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics, Western intel shows
Replies
3
Views
213
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
Biden Enlists Asian Partners for Unprecedented Russia Sanctions Plans
2
Replies
15
Views
556
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom