Biden to Visit Saudi Arabia in Mid-July: NBC

Saudi Arabia refused any communication with the US President and refused contacts except with conditions, which are:1- Breaking the speech of the American president, in which he promised to make Saudi Arabia an isolated island and a pariah state, and embarrassing him, KSA will not negotiate before an apology comes to achieve several goals:- A message to the world that whoever tries to isolate Saudi Arabia will not be able to, and will be dishonored and embarrassed; America, with its president, could not do that and embarrassed itself, so no one would think of repeating it;- This is the pattern of the Arabs. If you have made a mistake, you should come to my place as a gentleman who seeks forgiveness and Amnesty, it was applied to the Emir of Qatar and to the Turkish president, and now the American President must come and apologize.For America to define the relationship between usThe previous relationship was according to an agreement stipulating that Saudi Arabia would provide energy supplies and stability in exchange for America providing support and defense for Saudi ArabiaThis was vetoed by America, as America not only defended Saudi Arabia, but also helped the enemies of Saudi Arabia by removing the Houthi militia from the lists of terrorism, and with that America tied Saudi Arabia’s hand and tried to weaken it militarily through an arms embargo and inciting countries to prevent the arming of Saudi Arabia.In other words, America participated in the damage to Saudi Arabia, contrary to what it had pledgedSo it's for America to know the relationship it wants, does it want a strategic relationship (this requires a new agreement and new conditions that America must abide by)Or does America see the end of the strategic relationship and wants a general relationship (and this will justify KSA moving to other allies and justifying it reducing strategic cooperation in the region)In other words Saudi Arabia threw the ball in America's court..Meaning; If you want a strategic relationship, we must sign a new agreement (including advanced armament clauses), and here is also a new insult to Biden, who claimed to make Saudi Arabia isolated and to ban arms from it. He will have to agree to arming it.Or that America sees the end of the strategic relations and alliance .. So Saudi Arabia will build more alliances with other countries such as China and Russia and reduce the level of cooperation with AmericaAnd here is another blow to Biden, because he will become a president who made America lose the largest ally and not any ally..The ally who holds the power supplyThe ally who, if he decided to sell oil in yuan, would hit the dollarThe biggest and most capable ally in the region and its problemsSo to say the least, the Biden administration is in a very terrible predicamentEither you retract everything you threatened and sign a new agreement with Saudi ArabiaOr push Saudi Arabia to take more stringent measures after ending the alliance, and on its top priority De-pegging oil from the dollar and linking it to the yuan, the new strategic ally.So, either Biden concedes to Saudi Arabia and breaks all his bad promisesOr, it is officially announced that the Saudi-American alliance has ended and the signed document has ended.Accordingly, Saudi Arabia will take measures for an alliance with new partners, including linking the sale of oil to new currencies and disengaging the dollar ..